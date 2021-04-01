Rose Ladies Series: New events and extra prize money on offer as part of bumper 2021 schedule

Charley Hull won the Rose Ladies Series Order of Merit in 2020

The Rose Ladies Series has announced an expanded 2021 schedule, with 11 one-day events taking place across the UK over the coming months.

Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, put their name and money towards a set of women's events last year to give playing opportunities to UK-based players during the Ladies European Tour's coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Seven one-day tournaments were followed by a three-day, 54-hole Grand Final across three venues, including the West Course at Wentworth, while the 2021 campaign will offer even more playing opportunities and increased prize purses.

Charley Hull won the opening event of the Rose Ladies Series in 2020 on her way to topping the season-long standings

The first 10 of the 18-hole shootouts will see the winner take home £10,000, double what was on offer at events during the inaugural campaign, while the Grand Final prize has also increased to give a guaranteed £20,000 to the winner.

The new season will begin at West Lancashire Golf Club on April 29, with events taking place at Woburn Golf Club - a former AIG Women's Open venue - Brokenhurst Manor and The Berkshire over the next three weeks.

As promised, the 2021 Rose Ladies Series schedule! A massive thank you to these 11 incredible host venues that have the same vision as Kate and Justin Rose to grow the women's game. #RoseLadiesSeries @kate_rose99 @JustinRose99 pic.twitter.com/oOU3kEuJ6I — The Rose Ladies Series (@RoseLadiesGolf) April 1, 2021

The first four events offer UK-based players opportunities for some tournament practice ahead of the start of the Ladies European Tour season in mid-May, with the Rose Ladies Series then returning in August as part of a busy stretch of British-based golf.

Four tournaments in six days will be held from August 2-7, the week the women's Olympic event will take place in Tokyo, starting with back-to-back events in Lancashire at Hillside and Royal Birkdale.

Georgia Hall claimed two wins and finished no worse than tied-third in her six appearances last year

JCB Golf and Country Club will hold an event on August 5 before the Series heads to Scotland for the first time on August 7 at Scotscraig Golf Club, with that run of tournaments coming after the ISPS Handa World Invitational and ahead of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open the following week.

The final three events then take place in an empty week on the Ladies European Tour schedule, with tournaments at North Hants on September 20 and Buckinghamshire Golf Club on September 23 before the Grand Final takes place at Bearwood Lakes on September 25.

Charley Hull topped the season-long Order of Merit ahead of Georgia Hall in 2020, with the Grand Final abandoned during the final round due to a fire at Wentworth. Meghan MacLaren, Gemma Dryburgh, Gabriella Cowley and Alice Hewson were the other players to win events during the inaugural campaign.