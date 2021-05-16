Richard Bland: Fred Couples leads celebration of 'inspirational' oldest first-time winner in European Tour history

4:06 Richard Bland was an emotional man speaking to his coach Tim Barter and his family after claiming his first European Tour win at the Betfred British Masters Richard Bland was an emotional man speaking to his coach Tim Barter and his family after claiming his first European Tour win at the Betfred British Masters

Fred Couples said Richard Bland's victory inspired him and reminded him "why golf is the greatest game", after the 48-year-old became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history.

Bland defeated Guido Migliozzi in a play-off to win his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt after a dramatic finish to the Betfred British Masters on Saturday.

After Migliozzi three-putted from long range, Bland parred the first extra hole at The Belfry to cap an emotional week in which he carded a solitary bogey.

"Today I saw something that inspired me and reminded me of why golf is the greatest game," Couples posted on Twitter.

Bland, who said the lowest point of his career came when he lost his card in 2018, has now set his sights on making it to 500 events.

"It's probably going to take a few days to sink it," he said. "It's what I've worked for for 20 years. I've had a few close calls and I assume someone up there was looking down on me quite favourably today.

"A big incentive for me this year was to get to 500 events and this will allow me to do that, which I'll be hugely proud of."

Bland's victory resonated with people from around the world of golf, with Tommy Fleetwood, Christina Kim, Thomas Bjorn, Justin Rose and Eddie Pepperell all paying tribute to the Englishman.

"What a finish at the British Masters!" Fleetwood said. "So happy to see to @blandy73 get an amazing first European tour win at the tender age of 48!!!"

"This is everything," said Kim. "Congratulations @blandy73. Long time coming, and the years of struggles makes this win that much more impactful. My heart swells. Love this. So. Much."

"I'm so pleased for @blandy73 - unbelievable performance by one of the golden oldies," Bjorn said. "You've done it. Well done mate - so very deserved."

It was not just the world of golf that was happy to see Bland realise his dream.

Stephen Fry said: "If at first you don't succeed... Richard Bland has just won the British Masters at 48 years old, his first ever win. 478 tournaments as a professional. Everyone on the European Tour cheering him on. Much weeping. Terrific."

Formula One legend Damon Hill added: "Is this the biggest story in golf since Tiger Woods' Masters comeback? Probably not, but such a great story. Well done Richard Bland."

Bland is hoping it will not be another 478 attempts to get his next victory.

"I loved it down the stretch out there," he said. "I had a one-shot lead with six holes to play and hit the shots when I needed to and that's a huge confidence boost going forwards.

"Who knows? Maybe it's like buses. None come around for ages and then two come along in quick succession."