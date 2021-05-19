Bryson DeChambeau ready for tough PGA Championship challenge and major test at Kiawah Island

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the pre-tournament favourites at the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau believes he can use his power-hitting to his advantage as he looks to tackle the "beast" of Kiawah Island at the PGA Championship.

This week's venue could be the longest in major history, with a maximum distance of 7,876 yards, with DeChambeau relishing the challenge facing the players in the second men's major of the year.

"This golf course is a beast," DeChambeau said. "Hopefully I can unleash the beast, but you never know. May hit it right or left, I don't know. I'd say for the most part you have to hit it pretty straight out here, even though you hit it pretty far, or I'm hitting it pretty far.

DeChambeau won the US Open at Winged Foot in September

"I would say there are holes that you just can't go after. No 4 is a great example. Hitting driver there, probably you could do it today because it's so into the wind, but for most guys - I watched players hitting hybrids and 3-woods in all day today, and that's not easy.

"I'm sure the tee boxes will be moved up in certain areas, but for most players out there, if you don't hit it long, it's going to be a tough week, especially hitting hybrid or 3-iron or 4-iron into these greens that are so penalising around the green complexes.

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

"For me my length is an advantage, but if I can hit it straight this week in this wind and control the golf ball and control the flight of it, that'll be my biggest advantage."

The windy conditions on South Carolina's Atlantic coast only increases the course's difficulty, with DeChambeau in doubt of the test involved and having to alter his club selection for certain holes.

DeChambeau will play alongside Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama over the first two rounds

"I have not had hybrids or 4-irons into par-3s since I've gotten longer," DeChambeau added. "That's a new one. I think for other players it's 3-woods and hybrids in for them.

"It's definitely a difficult test at hand. I think that's what's so unique about this golf course is that when the wind picks up, it is probably one of the hardest golf courses I've ever played.

"You can't miss it in certain areas, either. Like you can't bail out left or right. You've just got to have your ball-striking on the whole day, and if you don't, you're going to get penalised."

Watch the PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage begins with the opening round on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.