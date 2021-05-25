European Tour announce four UK-based events for disabled golfers in 2021 EDGA European Tour

Brendan Lawlor will host this year’s EDGA tournament in Northern Ireland

The European Tour has announced four new UK-based events for golfers with disabilities as part of the new 2021 European Disabled Golf Association European Tour.

Twenty players from the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) will get the opportunity to play the same course set-up as European Tour professionals, with 36-hole tournaments taking place over four consecutive weekends in July and August.

Ten of the players will feature at the EDGA Wales Open at Celtic Manor from July 24-25 and the ISPS Handa World Disability Invitational at Galgorm Castle the following week, with the other 10 competing at the EDGA Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews from August 7-8 and the EDGA English Open at London Golf Club from August 14-15.

Former world No 1 George Groves won the 2019 EDGA Dubai Finale

The top four players from each group of two tournaments will then qualify for the season-ending EDGA Dubai Finale, held alongside the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship in November.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: "We are extremely proud to showcase the EDGA European Tour at five of our events in 2021 and we are delighted to once again provide golfers with disability the opportunity to play alongside our professionals during the UK Swing as well as at our final Rolex Series event of the year.

Keith Pelley also confirmed that the European Tour events in Wales, Scotland and England will have a prize fund of €1.25 million

"We are recognised as golf's global Tour and our core values of inclusivity and innovation are at the heart of these tournaments. As part of our wider Golf For Good campaign, we want to illustrate once again the unique benefits our sport offers to everyone who plays the game."

The Golfers with Disability initiative was launched at the 2019 Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club and the inaugural 2019 EDGA Scottish Open was won by Brendan Lawlor - the first professional golfer with a disability to play a European Tour event - at The Renaissance Club.

Former world number one George Groves went on to win the 2019 EDGA Dubai Finale before the initiative was paused in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.