Solheim Cup 2021: Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom to lead out Europe in Sunday foursomes

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew has stuck with a winning formula and put together three successful pairings from the opening day in the Sunday foursomes.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren won both matches on the opening day, seeing off Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst in the foursomes before thrashing Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae in the fourballs, with the all-Scandinavian pair set to reunite again in the final match on Sunday morning.

Nordqvist and Castren will face Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, one of only two USA pairings to win a full point on an opening day where Team Europe came through the foursomes session unbeaten on their way to opening up a 5.5-2.5 advantage in Ohio.

Georgia Hall will lead out Team Europe with her third playing partner in as many sessions, having halved her opening match alongside Celine Boutier before winning alongside Leona Maguire in the fourballs, with the Englishwoman to tee it up with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

The pair will take on Kang and Ernst, who have been sent out first by Team USA captain Pat Hurst for the second day running, with Sagstrom the only change from the eight players used by Matthew on the opening morning.

Ireland's Maguire will look to continue her 100 per cent start alongside Mel Reid, with the Korda sisters separated to leave world No 1 Nelly Korda partnering Ally Ewing - the duo that registered a point for Team USA in controversial circumstances in the Saturday fourballs.

The other fixture sees Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen face Thompson and Brittany Altomare in a rematch, having won three of their final four holes to defeat the pair on the final hole on Saturday.

"Obviously the three pairings we've kept the same; all won the first morning," Matthew said. "Then Madelene [Sagstrom] played particularly well this afternoon and Georgia [Hall] is obviously playing well, so just felt that might be a good pairing just to change things up and freshen it up a little bit."

Sunday foursomes line-up (all times BST)

1215 Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom vs Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst

1227 Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen vs Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare

1239 Mel Reid and Leona Maguire vs Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing

1251 Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren vs Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho

