PGA Tour: FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay named Player of the Year

Patrick Cantlay has been named Player of the Year on the PGA Tour

Patrick Cantlay has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year following his sensational finish to the season.

Cantlay topped the vote among PGA Tour members who played a minimum of 15 events in the 2020/21 season, earning the Jack Nicklaus award ahead of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English.

The American won three tournaments over the last 10 months and pipped Rahm to the FedExCup crown by a single shot at the Tour Championship, claiming a $15m bonus just a week after cementing his place in the US Ryder Cup team with his win at the BMW Championship.

Cantlay finished ahead of Jon Rahm in the voting

PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, said: "On behalf of the PGA Tour, I would like to congratulate Patrick Cantlay on being honoured as the 2021 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

"Receiving this award through a member vote reflects the respect his peers have for Patrick. His play throughout 2020-21 was phenomenal, and in stepping up to win consecutive FedExCup Playoffs events and the FedExCup, Patrick was at his best when it mattered most in our season."

Cantlay claimed his fourth PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship last October with Rahm again the runner-up, and The Memorial title also went to Cantlay after the Spaniard tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to withdraw following the third round when six shots clear of the field.

An epic playoff victory over DeChambeau on the sixth extra hole gave Cantlay another win at the BMW Championship, earning him a two-shot lead to start the season-ending Tour Championship a week later.

Cantlay did just enough to hold off Rahm and clinch his first FedExCup crown while rising to a career-best fourth in the world rankings.

He finished the season with seven top-10s from 24 starts and became the first player to win four titles on the PGA Tour in a single season since Justin Thomas in 2016/17.