Ryder Cup 2020: Tommy Fleetwood targets more success without history-making 'Moliwood' pairing

Tommy Fleetwood is looking to move on from his history-making 'Moliwood' partnership and create more Ryder Cup memories in this year's contest at Whistling Straits.

Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari became the first European pairing in history to win all four matches together during the 2018 contest, helping Thomas Bjorn's side to a 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National.

Molinari failed to qualify for Padraig Harrington's team this time around after struggling for form and fitness over the past two seasons, with Fleetwood aiming to draw on those previous memories and enjoy further Ryder Cup success with a new playing partner.

Tommy Fleetwood is making his second Ryder Cup appearance and first on American soil

"He [Molinari] would have loved to be here," Fleetwood said. "I speak to him all the time. He's a massive supporter of the team and he will be this week but for me, it's another Ryder Cup.

"I think 'Moliwood' was a great name. Moliwood was in Paris and we're obviously very close, but I think people may be overly focused on it. It's not around this week, but also we have an unbelievable team, and I can't wait to partner up with whoever that's going to be.

Fleetwood was in the same group as world No 1 Jon Rahm during Tuesday's practice round

"I had an incredibly lucky experience that in my first Ryder Cup as a rookie I had somebody like Francesco by my side who was obviously playing great and I was playing well but none of that really matters at all this week.

"It's memories that I will have and that team will have for a lifetime, and hopefully we'll do the same in this one. There's always the next challenge around the corner. That's just what this is. Let's just create our own memories this week and keep them in the locker forever, as well."

Fleetwood played all five sessions during his rookie appearance in Paris, although is happy to play any role required for Harrington's team in their quest for a rare victory on American soil.

"I don't really care, if I don't beat anybody and the team wins, then great," Fleetwood added. "If I beat everybody and the team wins, then great. All we want to concentrate on is getting the points for Europe and then celebrating and moving on and having that.

"We just want to go out and play and whoever your opponents are, they're going to be 12 of the best players in the world and you're just going to go out and have to play your game and hopefully get the points that we need."

