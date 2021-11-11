Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman returns to swing coach Michael Bannon after Pete Cowen spell

Rory McIlroy won his 20th PGA Tour title last month

Rory McIlroy has reunited with longtime swing coach Michael Bannon after an eight-month spell working with Pete Cowen.

McIlroy, 32, engaged renowned coach Cowen on an official basis in March but did not part ways with Bannon who was unable to travel as frequently since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four-time major winner won the CJ Cup last month in Las Vegas for his 20th PGA Tour title but according to a report he has since resumed working with Bannon, who first began coaching McIlroy aged 8, in Florida.

"Yes, Michael and I are back working together," world No 8 McIlroy told Golfweek.

"I've always had a relationship with Pete and I'll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it's Michael and me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Rory McIlroy securing his 20th PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup, we take a look back at the highs and lows from an eventful 2021 for the former world No 1. Following Rory McIlroy securing his 20th PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup, we take a look back at the highs and lows from an eventful 2021 for the former world No 1.

In May, McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time while working with Cowen but had just two more top 10's - a T7 at the US Open and a fourth-place finish at the BMW Championship - last season.

McIlroy struggled over the first two days of the Ryder Cup, before he gave an emotional interview after winning his first point in Sunday's singles session as Europe suffered a record defeat to USA at Whistling Straits in September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Rory McIlroy struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on his Ryder Cup performance and singles victory over Xander Schauffele. An emotional Rory McIlroy struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on his Ryder Cup performance and singles victory over Xander Schauffele.

The Northern Irishman's next start will be the European Tour's season-ending DP World Championship from November 18, live on Sky Sports.