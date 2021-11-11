Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman returns to swing coach Michael Bannon after Pete Cowen spell
McIlroy, 32, began working with renowned coach Pete Cowen on an official basis in March; In an interview with Golfweek, the Northern Irishman confirmed he is "back working together" with Michael Bannon, who first began coaching the four-time major winner aged 8
Last Updated: 11/11/21 7:39am
Rory McIlroy has reunited with longtime swing coach Michael Bannon after an eight-month spell working with Pete Cowen.
McIlroy, 32, engaged renowned coach Cowen on an official basis in March but did not part ways with Bannon who was unable to travel as frequently since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The four-time major winner won the CJ Cup last month in Las Vegas for his 20th PGA Tour title but according to a report he has since resumed working with Bannon, who first began coaching McIlroy aged 8, in Florida.
"Yes, Michael and I are back working together," world No 8 McIlroy told Golfweek.
"I've always had a relationship with Pete and I'll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it's Michael and me."
In May, McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time while working with Cowen but had just two more top 10's - a T7 at the US Open and a fourth-place finish at the BMW Championship - last season.
McIlroy struggled over the first two days of the Ryder Cup, before he gave an emotional interview after winning his first point in Sunday's singles session as Europe suffered a record defeat to USA at Whistling Straits in September.
The Northern Irishman's next start will be the European Tour's season-ending DP World Championship from November 18, live on Sky Sports.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland