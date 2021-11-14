European Tour: World No 1 Jon Rahm to sit out season-ending DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm will sit out of the DP World Tour Championship

World No 1 Jon Rahm has ruled himself out of the running to win the European Tour’s Race to Dubai after confirming he will not feature at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm is third in the season-long standings ahead of the event at Jumeriah Golf Estates, a tournament he won in 2017 and again in 2019 on his way to ending the year as European No 1, but has decided against making the trip to Dubai for the second year in a row.

A hectic 2021 has seen Rahm become the first Spanish player to win the US Open, move back top of the world rankings and top-score for Europe in a record-breaking Ryder Cup defeat, with the 27-year-old also becoming a father and testing positive for Covid-19 twice over the past few months.

Rahm won 3.5 points from his five matches for Team Europe at Whistling Straits

Rahm announced after his missed cut at last month's Andalucia Masters that he needed a break from golf and initially planned to take four weeks away from the sport, with the Spaniard since extending his European Tour hiatus until next season.

In a statement, Rahm said: "After lengthy discussions with my team, I have come to the difficult decision not to travel to Dubai next week. The demands of a long season with many ups and downs has taken a lot out of me. I feel I need to take time to recharge my batteries while spending quality time with my family.

Rahm has played in 21 tournaments in 2021, as well as the Ryder Cup

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish DP World and the European Tour all the best for the season-ending event, which is always such a special tournament. I would also like to reiterate my congratulations to both for the announcement of the DP World Tour earlier this week, and I look forward very much to competing on the DP World Tour next year."

Collin Morikawa will go into the DP World Tour Championship top of the Race to Dubai standings, having won the WGC-Workday Championship and The Open in 2021, with the world No 2 holding a 236.2-point advantage over BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Both players will be looking to become the first American winner of the Race to Dubai, while Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee and Matt Fitzpatrick are the next three players in the season-long standings and Rory McIlroy is also in the field.

Rahm's decision not to feature means the provisional cut off for qualification will now be 54th place on the Race to Dubai rankings, with Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed also set to be involved after being handed special exemptions by the European Tour.

Who will win the DP World Tour Championship? Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 5am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 7am.