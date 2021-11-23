DP World Tour to host event in Japan for first time with inaugural ISPS Handa Championship

The DP World Tour will head to Japan next April

The DP World Tour has added a new tournament to their 2022 schedule with the launch of the inaugural ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

The event will have a $2m prize fund and will be the first regular tournament in history to be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Japan Golf Tour.

PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama will host the tournament from April 21-24 2022, marking the start of a three-year agreement. The event will also see Japan become the 51st different country to host a DP World Tour event.

Keith Pelley, European Tour group chief executive, said: "The DP World Tour is a global tour and, as a result, we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground; in the process creating exciting golf tournaments for our fans worldwide and wonderful opportunities for our players and stakeholders alike.

"As we saw earlier this month with our announcement about the Hero Indian Open returning to our 2022 schedule in February, Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour and our first visit to Japan in April further underlines that."

European Tour group CEO Keith Pelley welcomed the three-year agreement

The only event on Japanese soil to previously feature on the DP World Tour schedule was the Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama last summer, won by Xander Schauffele.

The ISPS Handa Championship will be the second of three consecutive Asian-based events in April, with the Volvo China Open taking place the week after and another tournament yet to be announced.

DP World became the new title sponsor of the European Tour group's main Tour from the start of the 2022 season, with the campaign set to feature a minimum of 47 events in 27 different countries.