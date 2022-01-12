Tournament of Champions: Jessica Korda, sister Nelly Korda and Michelle Wie West commit to event

Jessica Korda will be aiming to defend her Tournament of Champions title

Defending champion Jessica Korda, sister Nelly Korda and Michelle Wie West are among the star-studded field committed to playing in the LPGA's season-opening event in Florida later this month.

Jessica Korda defeated Danielle Kang with a dramatic 25-foot birdie putt on the first play-off hole to win the Tournament of Champions last January.

She will be back along with her sister Nelly as well as Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Ariya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis, who have all committed to playing.

Michelle Wie West will be making an appearance at the star-studded event

Wie West qualified to play in the 2021 tournament based on her victory at the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship.

The 32-year-old did not play in the 2021 tournament while on maternity leave after giving birth in 2020, making her eligible to compete this year.

Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish has shown he is just as adept on the golf course as he is on the tennis court

The celebrity competition will feature 50 stars, including 2021 champion Mardy Fish, and 2019 and 2020 champion John Smoltz.

Others in the field include Annika Sorenstam, Jack Wagner, Blair O'Neal, and NFL greats Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson.

The purse has been increased by 25 percent to $1.5 million with the celebrity field competing for a $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format.