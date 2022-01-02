2022 golf calendar: When are the majors? Key dates and venues for The Masters, The Open and more

Here are all the dates and venues for all of golf's majors in 2022, along with the details for other significant events in the golfing calendar over the next 12 months.

Men's majors

April 7-10: The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

May 19-22: PGA Championship - Southern Hills, Tulsa, Oklahoma

June 16-19: US Open - The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

July 14-17: The Open - St Andrews (Old Course), Scotland

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major champion after his victory at The 149th Open

Women's majors

March 31-April 3: The Chevron Championship - Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California

June 2-5: US Women's Open - Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, North Carolina

June 23-26: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

July 21-24: Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

August 4-7: AIG Women's Open - Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland

Anna Nordqvist's one-shot victory at the 2021 AIG Women's Open was her third major title

Men's team competitions and World Golf Championship events

March 23-27: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin CC, Texas, USA

September 22-25: Presidents Cup - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Tiger Woods was a playing captain when the Presidents Cup last took place in 2019, while Ernie Els led the International Team

October 27-30: WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

Men's senior majors

May 12-15: Regions Tradition - Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama

May 26-29: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Michigan

June 23-26: US Senior Open Championship - Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Fantastic Furyk wins the U.S. Senior Open! 🏆@jimfuryk seals his first senior major title by 3 shots. pic.twitter.com/U63YTFuAQp — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 11, 2021

July 7-10: Bridgestone Senior Players - Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

July 21-24: The Senior Open - Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Perthshire, Scotland

Women's senior majors

August 25-28: US Senior Women's Open - NCR Country Club, Kettering, Ohio

TBC - Senior LPGA Championship

Major amateur events

Jan 20-23: Latin America Amateur Championship - Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Dominican Republic

June 10-12: Curtis Cup - Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania

June 13-18: The Amateur Championship - Royal Lytham & St Annes and St Annes Old Links, both in Lancashire, England

June 20-25: The Women's Amateur Championship - Hunstanton Golf Club, Norfolk

August 9-14: US Women's Amateur - Chambers Bay, University Place, Washington

August 16-21: US Amateur Championship - Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club, both in Paramus, New Jersey

TBC - Women's Asia-Pacific Championship

