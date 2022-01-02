2022 golf calendar: When are the majors? Key dates and venues for The Masters, The Open and more
Sky Sports will show over 120 live tournaments in 2022 from across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour schedules; All four men's majors and all five women's majors also live on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 28/12/21 9:47pm
Here are all the dates and venues for all of golf's majors in 2022, along with the details for other significant events in the golfing calendar over the next 12 months.
Men's majors
April 7-10: The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
May 19-22: PGA Championship - Southern Hills, Tulsa, Oklahoma
June 16-19: US Open - The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
July 14-17: The Open - St Andrews (Old Course), Scotland
Women's majors
March 31-April 3: The Chevron Championship - Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California
June 2-5: US Women's Open - Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, North Carolina
June 23-26: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
July 21-24: Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
August 4-7: AIG Women's Open - Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland
Men's team competitions and World Golf Championship events
March 23-27: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin CC, Texas, USA
September 22-25: Presidents Cup - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
October 27-30: WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
Men's senior majors
May 12-15: Regions Tradition - Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama
May 26-29: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Michigan
June 23-26: US Senior Open Championship - Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Fantastic Furyk wins the U.S. Senior Open! 🏆@jimfuryk seals his first senior major title by 3 shots. pic.twitter.com/U63YTFuAQp— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 11, 2021
July 7-10: Bridgestone Senior Players - Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
July 21-24: The Senior Open - Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Perthshire, Scotland
Women's senior majors
August 25-28: US Senior Women's Open - NCR Country Club, Kettering, Ohio
TBC - Senior LPGA Championship
Major amateur events
Jan 20-23: Latin America Amateur Championship - Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Dominican Republic
June 10-12: Curtis Cup - Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania
June 13-18: The Amateur Championship - Royal Lytham & St Annes and St Annes Old Links, both in Lancashire, England
June 20-25: The Women's Amateur Championship - Hunstanton Golf Club, Norfolk
August 9-14: US Women's Amateur - Chambers Bay, University Place, Washington
August 16-21: US Amateur Championship - Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club, both in Paramus, New Jersey
TBC - Women's Asia-Pacific Championship
Watch more golf than ever before this year on Sky Sports Golf, the home of the majors!