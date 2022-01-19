The Masters: Former champion Ian Woosnam confirms he will no longer compete at Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how Ian Woosnam won The Masters in dramatic fashion during the 1991 contest at Augusta National Watch how Ian Woosnam won The Masters in dramatic fashion during the 1991 contest at Augusta National

Former Masters champion Ian Woosnam has called time on his major career after deciding against competing in this year's contest Augusta National.

The Welshman, who turns 64 in March, has a lifetime playing exemption at Augusta after winning the Green Jacket with a one-shot victory in 1991.

Woosnam has only made the cut in two of his last 20 appearances at the opening men's major of the year - most recently in 2008 - and has threatened on numerous occasions to stop playing in the event, before later changing his mind.

The former world No 1 said he had played his final round in the tournament when he missed the cut in the 2019 contest, only to undergo back surgery at the start of 2020 and to decide to return to the event last year for the 30th anniversary of his Masters triumph.

Woosnam missed the cut at The Masters in 2021

"Thought long and hard about playing the Masters again this year and in the future, but it's time for me to watch the young guys play," Woosnam wrote on Twitter.

"So I'm going to sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years, thank you for everything Augusta."

Thought long and hard about playing the Masters again this year and in the future, but it’s time for me to watch the young guys play.



So I’m going to sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years, thank you for everything Augusta🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/A8Mawy2TsO — Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) January 19, 2022

Amateurs battle for major spot in Dominican Republic

The seventh edition of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) takes place from January 20-23 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic, where a place at The Masters and The Open is up for grabs.

The LAAC champion will receive an invitation to the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and an exemption into The 150th Open at St Andrews. The winner also receives full exemptions into The Amateur Championship and the US Amateur Championship

The @LAAC_Golf returns tomorrow, taking place at Casa de Campo’s Teeth of the Dog course 🇩🇴



There's a lot at stake this week, with the winner receiving exemptions into @TheOpen and @TheMasters Tournament ⛳️



Read more about the Championship 👉 https://t.co/jpPfQ3n2RN pic.twitter.com/svG05wqrkg — The R&A (@RandA) January 19, 2022

The championship annually moves to top courses throughout Latin America and showcases the sport's rising talent in the region, including PGA Tour winners and 2020 Olympians such as Joaquin Niemann of Chile, the 2018 LAAC champion, and Sebastián Muñoz of Colombia.

All four rounds of the Latin America Amateur Championship are live on Sky Sports, with coverage available via the red button from 5pm on Thursday and Friday and 4pm over the weekend.

How can players still qualify for The Masters?

Players not currently with an invite can still secure qualification over the next few months, although they will need to either win a PGA Tour event by April 5 or be inside the world's top 50 the week before The Masters.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of The Masters this April, with round-the-clock coverage throughout tournament week on Sky Sports' dedicated Masters channel from April 4-10.