Jon Rahm receives Seve Ballesteros award; Voted Player of the Year by DP World Tour members

Jon Rahm has won the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted the 2021 Player of the Year by his fellow professionals on the DP World Tour.

The world No 1's impressive campaign saw him claim his maiden major title, spend more than half the calendar year top of the world rankings and top-score for Europe in their record-breaking Ryder Cup defeat.

Rahm, who also won the award in 2019, posted top-10 finishes in all four majors last season and became the first Spanish winner of the US Open with his one-shot victory at Torrey Pines.

"Winning anything with Seve's name on it is a huge honour for me, as is the fact that this is voted for by the players of the DP World Tour," Rahm said.

"It is very unique to be recognised by your peers like this. It is a true honour to be able to win this award for a second time and hopefully I can continue to make the DP World Tour proud."

Rahm was presented with the award by DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley

Rahm finished tied-fifth at The Masters and tied-eighth at the PGA Championship, before ending his major campaign by claiming a share of third at Royal St George's. He also reached the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and finished seventh at the abrdn Scottish Open.

An undefeated partnership with compatriot Sergio Garcia helped Rahm secure 3.5 points from his five matches for Team Europe at Whistling Straits, where Europe fell to a 19.5-9.5 defeat, while the 27-year-old made top-10 finishes in 13 of his 21 worldwide starts in 2021.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley said: "In the first year of this being the Tour's combined Player of the Year award named in honour of one Spanish great, it is fitting the winner is another incredible Spaniard who is creating his own remarkable legacy on the global stage.

"Jon's form throughout 2021 was simply outstanding and his victory at the US Open, in front of his family, was undoubtedly a highlight that will live long in the memory.

"That cemented his place among the pantheon of Europe's all-time leading players and his contribution in the colours of Europe at the Ryder Cup also demonstrated what an extraordinary competitor he is."

Lee Westwood won the award for a second time in 2020, with Padraig Harrington (2008), Martin Kaymer (2010), Rory McIlroy (2011, 2014 and 2015), Luke Donald (2012), Henrik Stenson (2013, 2016), Tommy Fleetwood (2017) and Francesco Molinari (2018) the other former winners.