PGA Tour: Robert MacIntyre giving push for playing card 'best shot' ahead of Genesis Invitational

Robert MacIntyre is looking to make the most of a sponsor's invite as he begins his latest bid to secure a PGA Tour card at the Genesis Invitational.

MacIntyre was given an exemption to feature in the Tiger Woods-hosted event at Riviera Country Club, live on Sky Sports, where all the world's top 10 are scheduled to feature as part of a star-studded field.

The Scot enjoyed an encouraging first spell on the PGA Tour last season after breaking into the world's top 50, securing conditional playing status in his penultimate event before falling just short in his bid to secure a full PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season.

MacIntyre heads into the week as world No 66

MacIntyre then missed out on a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last summer, missing the cut in the two tournaments he played, with the 25-year-old now relishing another opportunity to try and earn his full-time PGA Tour status.

"It's good to get the invite obviously," MacIntyre said ahead of the event. "It's on a golf course I've played quite a bit with the US amateur and stuff and it's good to just to be comfortable coming to these events.

"Last year when I was playing it was new courses and I didn't know where to go, whereas here, walking into the clubhouse you know where everything is and that's half the battle, being comfortable and now I'm just looking forward to getting going.

"Obviously there's expectation, more from myself this year, but it's more about being comfortable in the environment, with the guys you're playing against, more respect from the guys, rather than 'Who is this kid?' or 'Who is this guy?'. [It's good to] speak to everyone and just get along with them."

MacIntyre arrives in California after back-to-back top-15 finishes on the DP World Tour, following a share of 13th at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship by claiming tied-ninth at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

"Obviously without being a Tour member you can only play the 12 events to try and hit the temporary status," MacIntyre added. "Last year we hit the temporary status with one event to go and we didn't really have enough of a chance. [We had] one shot at it and it didn't really work out.

"This year we're trying to schedule it so that if we do hit temporary status, we can hit it early enough and give it our best shot to get the full status.

"I've obviously watched this [Genesis Invitational] on TV, so I know roughly the scores you need to get. I've been playing good so it's just looking forward to getting the week going and seeing where we end up. There's no real target for the week other than hit the next shot."

