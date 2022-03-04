The Players: Phil Mickelson to skip PGA Tour's flagship event; Bryson DeChambeau in provisional field

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour calendar takes place this month, with round-the-clock coverage of The Players at TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports dedicated Players Championship channel One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour calendar takes place this month, with round-the-clock coverage of The Players at TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports dedicated Players Championship channel

Phil Mickelson has officially ruled himself out of a return to action at The Players, while Bryson DeChambeau has been included in the provisional field for TPC Sawgrass.

Mickelson is currently taking a break from competitive golf, following the fall-out from his claims that the PGA Tour acts like a "dictatorship" and that he was using the threat of a breakaway Saudi Golf League to "reshape" how the Tour operates.

The six-time major winner is yet to set a return date to action and was a notable absentee from the 144-man entry list for next week's event, where 48 of the world's top 50 are set to tee it up.

Harris English is the other player from the world's top 50 definitely not involved, with the American still recovering from a hip injury that has ruled him out of PGA Tour action since a tied-55th finish in January's Sony Open.

Ryder Cup-winning captain Steve Stricker also misses out through injury and Tiger Woods continues his rehabilitation from last February's car crash, meaning the PGA Tour's flagship event will take place without Woods and Mickelson for the first time since 1994.

Justin Thomas returns to defend his title after last year's one-shot victory over Lee Westwood, bidding to become the first player to claim back-to-back Players Championship wins, with 2019 champion Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Jon Rahm among the notable names in the field.

DeChambeau is currently scheduled to make a return to action, a week on from missing his title defence at the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a left wrist problem, with the former US Open champion limited to just three worldwide starts so far in an injury-plagued 2022.

He revealed in a social media post that he would "try and get back and play for The Players", although remains an injury doubt having pulled out of several events already this season.

An update on API. pic.twitter.com/fX0OgY7xF4 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 28, 2022

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are all set to feature at The Players, with 25 countries represented in an international field, while the winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open this weekend can still secure a last-minute invite.

Current field for The Players (as of Friday March 4)

Ancer, Abraham

Berger, Daniel

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Casey, Paul

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Frittelli, Dylan

Garcia, Sergio

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Pieters, Thomas

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Swafford, Hudson

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Todd, Brendon

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Watson, Bubba

Werenski, Richy

Westwood, Lee

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

