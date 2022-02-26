Phil Mickelson: Callaway 'pause' partnership with golfer over his comments regarding PGA Tour and Saudi Golf League
Phil Mickelson taking a break from golf after backlash over his comments about the PGA Tour and the proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League; Callaway: "At this time, we have agreed to pause our partnership and will re-evaluate our ongoing relationship at a later date"
Callaway have "paused" their long-time partnership with Phil Mickelson following his controversial comments regarding the PGA Tour and proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League.
It was revealed last week that Mickelson called the Saudis "scary motherf****** to be involved with" and questioned the country's human rights record in an interview with Alan Shipnuck for his upcoming book on the 51-year old.
Despite this, Mickelson said the threat of the proposed league offered players a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates".
Mickelson apologised for his "reckless" comments on Tuesday and said he will be taking a break from golf.
The comments were widely criticised by the golf community, with Rory McIlroy calling the six-time major winner's comments "egotistical and ignorant".
Mickelson said he has offered to end contracts with any sponsors that feel they can no longer back him and KPMG announced shortly after Mickelson's statement that it had "mutually agreed" to end their partnership along with Workday and Amstel.
Callaway have now decided to take a break from their long-term with the American.
A statement from the California-based equipment maker, said: "Callaway does not condone Phil Mickelson's comments and we were very disappointed in his choice of words - they in no way reflect our values or what we stand for as a company.
"Phil has since apologised and we know he regrets how he handled recent events. We recognise his desire to take some time away from the game and respect that decision. At this time, we have agreed to pause our partnership and will re-evaluate our ongoing relationship at a later date."
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy called the SGL "dead in the water" after former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joined several other top-ranked players in expressing their commitment to the PGA Tour.
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, world number one Jon Rahm and No 2 Collin Morikawa are among other high-profile golfers who have expressed their PGA Tour allegiance.