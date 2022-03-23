LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda to miss Chevron Championship, opening major, after blood clot diagnosis

Nelly Korda will miss the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda will miss the Chevron Championship, the opening women's major of the year, as she continues to recover from being diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm.

The world No 2 announced on March 13 via social media that she was currently at home and receiving treatment, two days on from visiting hospital after experiencing discomfort in one of her arms.

Korda said in her statement that day she hoped to golf "soon", although entries for the Chevron Championship - beginning on March 31 - are now closed and the seven-time LPGA Tour winner is not listed in the field.

"I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks," Korda said in her statement earlier this month. "I will communicate my status as and when there is more information."

The Olympic gold medallist has posted top-20 finishes in her last 12 LPGA Tour starts and only trails Jin Young Ko at the top of the women's game. The American's last appearance came with a tied-15th finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship last month.

The 23-year-old had originally been due to return to action at the JTBC Classic this week, live on Sky Sports, having sat out of the LPGA Tour's two-week 'Asian Swing' earlier this month.

Korda - a four-time winner on the LPGA Tour last season - has posted top-three finishes at the Chevron Championship, previously known as the ANA Inspiration, over each of the previous two seasons. She lost to Mirim Lee in a play-off in 2020 before coming tied-third in last year's contest.

Patty Tavatanakit is defending champion after a two-stroke victory in 2021, with this year's event the last time the major will be held at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

