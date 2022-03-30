The Masters: Tiger Woods return at Augusta National would be 'phenomenal', says Rory McIlroy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says the game of golf is better when Tiger Woods is playing, and that having him feature at The Masters would be 'phenomenal'. Rory McIlroy says the game of golf is better when Tiger Woods is playing, and that having him feature at The Masters would be 'phenomenal'.

Rory McIlroy is relishing the possibility of Tiger Woods teeing it up at The Masters and believes it would be "phenomenal" to see him returning to action at Augusta National.

The 15-time major winner has not featured in a PGA Tour event since a tied-38th finish at The Masters in November 2020, with Woods still yet to return to action since requiring surgery on open fractures in a life-threatening car crash last February.

Woods played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December but has yet to confirm whether he will play in the opening men's major of the year, with the former world No 1 unable to put a timetable on his return when asked during the Genesis Invitational last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods has played a practice round at Augusta ahead of The Masters - Sky Sports' Henni Koyack expects his involvement to be a late call. 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods has played a practice round at Augusta ahead of The Masters - Sky Sports' Henni Koyack expects his involvement to be a late call.

The 46-year-old reportedly played a practice round at Augusta on Tuesday, fuelling speculation that the five-time Masters champion could be set for a sensational comeback, with McIlroy welcoming the idea that Woods could feature again next week.

"I think for golf and the Masters tournament and everyone, to have Tiger [Woods] there would be phenomenal," McIlroy said in a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Valero Texas Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth discusses the possibility of Tiger Woods making his long-awaited return to action at The Masters. Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth discusses the possibility of Tiger Woods making his long-awaited return to action at The Masters.

"It just adds to the event of course, anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he is there so it would be awesome for him to be there.

"He was there yesterday obviously and he's trying to see what he can do so obviously nobody knows but him if he can make it around and if he believes he can compete."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Woods has special reason to attend the annual gathering of former champions as this year marks the 25th anniversary of his first Masters triumph, by a record 12 shots, in 1997.

He could also choose to play in the pre-tournament par-three contest on April 6, having previously said he would be fit enough to manage the nine holes. "I can do that now," Woods said during his press conference at last month. "Whether I do that or not, I don't know."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of Tiger Woods' induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, take a look back at some of the most memorable putts from his record-breaking PGA Tour career. Ahead of Tiger Woods' induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, take a look back at some of the most memorable putts from his record-breaking PGA Tour career.

On whether a Woods return would surprise McIlroy, the Northern Irishman added: "It's not even being somewhat healthy, it's also what he has to do before the round and after the round just to get himself ready to go and play golf. Yeah, the sheer will and perseverance, it is incredible.

"If he comes back from this again, it's just, he likes to prove people wrong, he likes to prove himself wrong, I think. Regardless of when he does come back, whether it's next week or a few weeks, few months down the line, he's a wonderful addition to the game and the game of golf is better when he's playing and when he's playing well."

Watch the Valero Texas Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups on 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.