Becky Brewerton leads by four shots at South African Women's Open

Becky Brewerton returned to form in Cape Town

Wales' Becky Brewerton holds a four-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Investec South African Women's Open.

Brewerton fired six birdies in a flawless second round of 66 at Steenberg Golf Club to reach seven under, with overnight leader Magdalena Simmermacher on three under, following a 73.

Two-time Solheim Cup star Brewerton was on the verge of quitting the sport as recently as last year, but showed flashes of her old form in Cape Town.

"It's a really weird feeling because three or four years ago, or even last year, I wasn't sure if I would be playing anymore," the 39-year-old said.

"Even after two days at Q-School in December, it was all looking over. I was thinking about what jobs I would be getting at home, but then it all came together.

"It's been a lot of hard work and I've got a lot of people to thank for keeping me going."

England's Felicity Johnson is five shots off the lead after a second consecutive 71, but compatriot Alice Hewson slipped nine strokes off the pace after following an opening 69 with a second-round 77.