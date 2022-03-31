Becky Brewerton leads by four shots at South African Women's Open
Wales' Becky Brewerton holds a four-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Investec South African Women's Open.
Brewerton fired six birdies in a flawless second round of 66 at Steenberg Golf Club to reach seven under, with overnight leader Magdalena Simmermacher on three under, following a 73.
Two-time Solheim Cup star Brewerton was on the verge of quitting the sport as recently as last year, but showed flashes of her old form in Cape Town.
"It's a really weird feeling because three or four years ago, or even last year, I wasn't sure if I would be playing anymore," the 39-year-old said.
"Even after two days at Q-School in December, it was all looking over. I was thinking about what jobs I would be getting at home, but then it all came together.
"It's been a lot of hard work and I've got a lot of people to thank for keeping me going."
England's Felicity Johnson is five shots off the lead after a second consecutive 71, but compatriot Alice Hewson slipped nine strokes off the pace after following an opening 69 with a second-round 77.