PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau miss cut at Valero Texas Open; Ryan Palmer leads

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open after shooting a one over par 73 during round two

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open as Ryan Palmer opened up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage in San Antonio.

​​​​​McIlroy and DeChambeau will miss out on a further two rounds of competitive action ahead of next week's Masters at Augusta - live on Sky Sports - at which McIlroy will be aiming to claim his first major title since 2015 and complete the career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman carded a one over par 73 in round two on Friday, with two bogeys and a solitary birdie, after an eventful even-par round one on Thursday in which he hit six pars, six birdies and six bogeys.

McIlroy missed the qualifying mark by two strokes, with DeChambeau four shots further back on five over par following a four over par second round which included a triple-bogey seven on the par-four first hole.

DeChambeau has recently returned to action after injury and failed to make it out of the pool phase at last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

Palmer, meanwhile, shot a six under par second-round 66 with six birdies and no bogeys to head the field at 10 under, in front of fellow Americans Kevin Chappell and Matt Kuchar and South Africa's Dylam Frittelli, who are each on eight under.

Palmer said: "To go bogey-free on this golf course is good any day, but when you throw in the winds we had, it makes it that much more special. I'm excited the way I'm driving the ball again.

"I spent the last month and a half really struggling and my results have kind of shown that but my driver's back to where it was a year ago, my game's where I feel it was a year ago."

Defending champion Jordan Spieth is tied for 47th at two under par following a second-round 70.

Earlier in the day, reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes of his second round due to a neck injury.

The winner of this tournament will earn a berth in next week's Masters if they have not already qualified.

Watch the Valero Texas Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports.

What time does The Masters coverage start? What extra feeds are available? How can I follow the action from Augusta National? Our guide to watching the opening men's major of the year live on Sky Sports Golf.

Monday April 4

1700-1900 - On the Range LIVE!

The Masters - Live

April 4, 2022, 5:00pm

1900-2200 - Live from The Masters

Tuesday April 5

1400-2200 - Live from The Masters

Wednesday April 6

The Masters - Live

April 6, 2022, 2:00pm

1400-1900 - Live from The Masters

1900-2230 - The Masters: Par-3 contest LIVE!

Thursday April 7

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

The Masters - Live

April 7, 2022, 7:30pm

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day one LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1330 On the Range, 1430 Holes 4-6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15-16, 1830 Featured Groups

Friday April 8

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day two LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1330 On the Range, 1430 Holes 4-6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15-16, 1830 Featured Groups

Saturday April 9

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

The Masters - Live

April 9, 2022, 9:00am

1500-1930 - The Masters build-up LIVE!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day three LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4-6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15-16

Sunday April 10

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1930 - The Masters build-up LIVE!

1830-0030 - The Masters: Day four LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4-6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15-16