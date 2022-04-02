LPGA Tour: Jennifer Kupcho takes six-shot lead at Chevron Championship

Jennifer Kupcho waves to the crowd during her excellent third round at the 2022 Chevron Championshhip

American Jennifer Kupcho will take a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Chevron Championship after setting a tournament-record total of 16-under 200 on Saturday.

Kupcho tallied eight birdies on the first 12 holes and finished the round on eight-under 64.

Chevron's defending champion, Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, trailed behind her on 10 under.

World No 1 Jin Young Ko was far down the leaderboard on even par.

The Chevron Championship is the first women's major of the year. If Kupcho can keep her edge in the final round to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

Kupcho also matched her lowest tour score, hitting all but one fairway and three greens in regulation on the tree-lined layout.

"It's really special, just to be out here," Kupcho said. "I love this place. I love stepping on property. You just get positive vibes. It's such a beautiful course, so I think just taking it all in. But then again, just once it's time to hit a shot, focusing on that shot.

"Everything was working, I mean, seriously, this week I think my putting is definitely the props. I have putted really well and you got to make putts in a major championship."

Defending champion Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho in the second-to-last group, was second after a 70. The Thai player declined to comment after the round.

The major is going by a new name this year after previously being known as the Nabisco Dinah Shore, the Kraft Nabisco Championship and the ANA Inspiration.

Chevron increased the total purse to $5 million, with the winner being paid out $750,000, but the tournament will move the major away from its iconic California desert home next year.

Each year, the winner of the Chevron Championship jumps into Poppie's Pond, a tradition that began with Amy Alcott in 1983.

