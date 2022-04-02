Anna Davis, 16, becomes youngest-ever Augusta Amateur winner as high-school student claims remarkable win

Anna Davis poses with the trophy after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament

The Augusta National Women's Amateur concluded in dramatic fashion as 16 year-old Anna Davis shot 70-76-69 to become the youngest champion in the event's history.

Davis, a sophomore in high school, overcame a two-stroke deficit with her final round of three-under-par 69 at Augusta National.

Over 54 holes, Davis finished with a one-under-par 215 total, outlasting the field by one stroke. Davis, who sits 100th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, had four birdies in her final round, including three birdies over the first five holes of the back nine.

"I'm still a little shocked," Davis said. "I don't think it's processed yet that I've won here. It's pretty surreal, to be honest. I'm speechless."

She worked her way around Augusta National Golf Club deliberately while tieing the second-lowest score of the day.

On the biggest stage she's played on, Davis held a share of the lead in the opening round at Champions Retreat. The stakes continued to get bigger as she took on the challenge of Augusta National Golf Club. She had birdies on the second and ninth and walked in a four-footer on 12 after landing her 8-iron inches from the hole. Davis added another at 13, to capture a share of the lead.

"I think playing in a tournament like this and playing junior golf from such a young age, my main goal has always been to be the best in the world," Davis said.

Co-leaders Beatrice Wallin and Latanna Stone faltered during their final rounds, opening the door for Davis to lock up the come-from-behind victory.

Stone started her day tied at the top at even par and led by two strokes with two to play after a birdie at 16, but a double-bogey at 17 and a bogey at the 18th dropped her behind Davis.

"It's just heartbreaking," said Stone, who was making her Augusta National Women's Amateur debut. "I knew where I stood on the 17th and I was just thinking par out.

"I was trying to be aggressive and just lost it, I thought I could get it back on 1, but I had a lot going on in my head with where I was at."

Stone and Swede Ingrid Lindblad finished tied for second at even par 216.

