LPGA Tour: Hannah Green holds three-shot lead at Palos Verdes Championship in California

Hannah Green holds a three-shot lead heading into the weekend

Hannah Green holds three-shot lead at the midpoint of the Palos Verdes Championship in California, while England's Charley Hull slipped back after a second round of 75.

Green owns two career LPGA wins from 2019 and is coming off a runner-up finish last week at the LA Open.

Her second round of 66 included seven birdies and pushed her clear of a chasing pack. The Australian now sits at 9-under with two rounds to play.

The first-round leader Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko, Megan Khang and Jin Young Ko are the quartet closest to Green at 6-under.

England's Hull, who mixed eight birdies with two bogeys during her opening round, produced a second round of 75 to sit at 2-under.

Hull pulled back two late birdies on the 16th and 18th, but six bogeys including a run of four between holes 11 and 14, hindered her second round.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh carded a 74 meaning that she joins Hull tied for 18th position at 2-under. Dryburgh's double bogey on the third cost her, alongside three further bogeys.

Green started her round off on Friday in a positive fashion; scoring three consecutive birdies and adding two more at holes six and seven. Despite, bogeys at 12 and 13, she responded with two further birdies on the 14th and 16th par fives.

"I had a lot of close wedge shots today which is nice, because I feel like that hasn't really been the strongest part of my game as of late," Green said.

"This week, I feel like I've hit it a lot closer than I did last week. And, I mean, the golf course is still different, scoring is very different," she continued.

"I think you can go a little bit lower here than you can at Wilshire, but I'm just hoping that I can keep as many bogeys off the card and keep making birdies."

Ko, who is part of the chasing group in second, experienced an up-and-down round that included five birdies, one bogey, one eagle and one double bogey.

"I was able to make a good comeback after every mistake, and then I made a mistake again on the next hole," she said.

Ko believes it's impossible to handicap the field heading into the weekend.

"I feel like this is a course where you could be a long hitter, short hitter. It's not like a huge advantage to one type of player," she said. "It's a fair game for everyone. I think that's why it's quite a diverse leaderboard as well."

