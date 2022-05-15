PGA Championship: Paul Casey latest withdrawal due to injury; Russell Knox added to field

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The waiting is nearly over for the second men's major of the year, with extended coverage from the PGA Championship live this May on Sky Sports Golf The waiting is nearly over for the second men's major of the year, with extended coverage from the PGA Championship live this May on Sky Sports Golf

England's Paul Casey has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to a back injury, with Scotland's Russell Knox replacing him in the field at Southern Hills.

Casey, who finished tied-second behind Collin Morikawa in 2020 and claimed a share of fourth in Phil Mickelson's historic victory last year, has only previously missed the event once since making his PGA Championship debut in 2002.

The world No 24 has been limited to just seven worldwide starts so far this campaign because of the back issue, with Casey unable to tee it up since only managing two holes of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.

Casey's best finish of the year came when he claimed third spot at The Players

Casey withdrew from his opening group match that week due to back spasms and then missed his remaining two round-robin matches, with the 44-year-old also unable to feature at The Masters last month.

The five-time Ryder Cup player's withdrawal - who was also a late withdrawal for the Wells Fargo Championship last week - gives Knox a major return for the first time since 2019, with Scott Stallings and Joel Dahmen the next alternates should there be any further withdrawals.

Russell Knox is currently world No 183

Some 97 of the world's top 100 are currently scheduled to tee it up in Oklahoma for the second men's major of the year, live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday, with Harris English and Mickelson the only others to miss out.

English withdrew as he continues to recover from hip surgery, having last played on the PGA Tour in January, while Mickelson decided not to defend his title as he continues his sabbatical from golf.

