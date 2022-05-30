LPGA Match-Play: Eun-Hee Ji overcomes Ayaka Furue to win trophy and seal US Women's Open berth

Eun-Hee Ji's victory at Shadow Creek was her first LPGA Tour win since 2019

South Korea's Eun-Hee Ji defeated Ayaka Furue of Japan 3 and 2 to win the LPGA Match-Play title in Las Vegas – and claim the final spot in the US Women's Open.

Ji fell behind after two bogeys but fought back to win three successive holes, including a 92-yard shot for eagle at the par-five ninth and secure her sixth career LPGA Tour victory.

That earned the 36-year-old a place at the US Women's Open, a tournament she won in 2009. This year's edition gets under way on Thursday, with coverage on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm.

Ji's 92-yard shot for eagle at ninth sparked her recovery in the final against Ayaka Furue

"It's still surreal and hasn't sunk in," Ji said. "I think it'll hit me once I go there. Hopefully I can continue this week's momentum.

"I'll get there, rest first, and then see the course and just do same thing as this week."

Both the semi-finals and final took place on Sunday, with Ji defeating Andrea Lee 4 and 3 while Furue edged out Lilia Vu 2 and 1.

Ji won the third hole to go one-up in the final but then bogeyed the fourth and seventh, both par-five holes to leave her in trouble.

However, her eagle at the ninth sparked a recovery and she was two up with three to play by the time she parred the 16th, while Furue bogeyed.

It was a first LPGA Tour triumph since 2019 for Ji, who won six of her seven matches in five days at Shadow Creek.

Meanwhile, Vu defeated Lee 3 and 2 to win the third-place match.