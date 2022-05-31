Matt Fitzpatrick: I have 'no interest' in LIV Golf switch but would re-evaluate if it became the 'main tour'

Matt Fitzpatrick has reaffirmed his future lies with the PGA Tour and he heads to the Memorial Tournament looking to secure his first PGA victory

Matt Fitzpatrick has insisted his future remains with the PGA ahead of this week's Memorial Tournament, but he would have to re-evaluate if the LIV Series became the main tour.

The LIV Series gets underway next week at Centurion Club with a purse of $25m, and Fitzpatrick will not be playing in the opening event.

"Tiger made a great point at the PGA the other day in his press conference. He's there to create legacies and to win tournaments and to win majors, and that's kind of - that's definitely where I am," said Fitzpatrick.

"And it was interesting, it was kind of, you know, I'll be honest, some tournaments where I'm maybe not necessarily in it, and I can't win, then I do think, oh, you know, well, at least on the bright side I've made this much this week after the tournament's over.

"I came away from the US PGA and literally couldn't care less about how much I made that week. I was just gutted that I didn't win. I had a chance and I didn't take it, and that kind of said a lot to myself about myself. That's all I'm bothered about out here.

"You want to have records. I want to win tournaments, and for me, that's why for now, the sort of LIV Golf doesn't interest me.

However, the Englishman did not completely rule out a move and admitted if the tour were to become the top attraction, he would have to reassess where he would compete.

He added: "In five years, if all of a sudden that becomes the main tour, then obviously you sort of rethink your options.

"But for now, yeah, I'm out here wanting to make sure I'm giving myself the best chance of winning tournaments, winning majors and going about my career like that, really."

Fitzpatrick is yet to triumph on a PGA Tour in his four years of taking part and is hopeful the US Open, which gets under way on June 16, could provide the perfect environment for him to finally claim a victory.

"Yeah, I like it a lot here [at Memorial]. You come back every year and the golf course is in perfect shape. It's arguably one of the best that we play all year" added the world no 15.

"Yeah, it feels good. It's been a good season so far, and like I say, the last sort of two tournaments I've played, I've played well.

"This week is a little bit different for me. The one time that I played well was at a different time of year, and the golf course was very, very different, it was firm and fast. The other three times I played or two times I've played, it's been - well, actually three times, I'm counting the Workday Charity Open in that, as well, as being really, really soft and sort of maybe didn't necessarily play as much to my strengths.

"So yeah, I'm going to be interested to see how it is this week and see how it plays, really.

"The US Open seems to be my best event of all four of them, and I think that sort of says everything, really, what everyone knows US Opens to be, and I think that's sort of definitely something that I've enjoyed more than maybe playing some of the US PGAs where they have been longer and softer and sort of not necessarily lower scoring, but just a little bit more, a different kind of toughness, I guess."

