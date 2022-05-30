Ryder Cup: Henrik Stenson names Italy's Edoardo Molinari as second Europe vice-captain

Italy's Edoardo Molinari played in Europe's Ryder-Cup winning team in 2010

Italy’s Edoardo Molinari has been named as the second vice-captain for Europe’s team at the Ryder Cup in Rome next year.

Captain Henrik Stenson has confirmed Molinari, who featured alongside his brother Francesco in the Europe team that won the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in 2010, as a vice-captain for the next tournament.

The 41-year-old will join Europe's successful captain from 2018, Thomas Bjorn, as one of Stenson's backroom team when they attempt to wrest the trophy back from the United States in September 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

"It is fantastic, a dream come true," said Molinari. "It was a very unexpected call from Henrik. We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team, but I never expected this.

"Knowing Henrik, he will leave no stone unturned. He will do everything he can to win the Ryder Cup back.

"It will be a lot of fun for all the guys playing for him too. He has always been a very friendly guy, and is always smiling, so I think it will be a fantastic atmosphere in the team room.

"The Italian fans will be loud and passionate at Marco Simone. For the players, it will be a lot of fun to play in front of such supportive crowds."

Henrik Stenson has confirmed the appointment of Molinari as his second vice-captain along with Thomas Bjorn

Next year's Ryder Cup will be the first time Italy - for whom the Molinari brothers won the World Cup of Golf in 2009 - has hosted the biennial tournament.

Stenson added: "I'm delighted to welcome Edoardo. He is really into stats and he works with a few of the players who will potentially be on my team.

"I'm very much looking forward to his input and to leaning on his experience. With him being Italian, it is going to be an extra special week for him.

"I envisage Thomas and Edoardo as the working group that I will lean on for the foreseeable future. There will be a lot of healthy discussion and input between us."