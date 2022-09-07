Rory McIlroy sets sights on DP World Tour success and 'cool double' after FedExCup victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy believes that players who have signed up to the LIV tour shouldn't be allowed to compete at this week's BMW PGA Championship, with Shane Lowry sharing similar views to the Northern Irishman. Rory McIlroy believes that players who have signed up to the LIV tour shouldn't be allowed to compete at this week's BMW PGA Championship, with Shane Lowry sharing similar views to the Northern Irishman.

Rory McIlroy is looking to follow a historic FedExCup victory with success on European soil as he returns to Wentworth for the first time since 2019 to headline the BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy overturned a six-stroke deficit during the final round of the Tour Championship to pip world No 1 Scottie Scheffler to the $18million jackpot, seeing him become the first three-time winner in FedExCup history.

The Northern Irishman currently sits top of the DP World Tour rankings - formerly known as the Race to Dubai - after finishing no worse than eighth in any of the four majors this year, with McIlroy aiming to extend his lead over injured Will Zalatoris and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Henrik Stenson is the only player to previously win the FedExCup and top of the European money list in the same season, although McIlroy has set his sights on a 'cool double' by ending the campaign as European No 1 for the first time since 2015.

"It's nice to be back [at Wentworth]," McIlroy said. "Even though I won this tournament in May (2014), I've enjoyed it more in September and I think the golf course plays sort of a little better for me.

"I'm on a little run here with Italy [Italian Open] next week and the Dunhill [Alfred Dunhill Links Championship] a little bit after that. It's nice to get back on European soil and play a few.

"I've been close before [to topping the standings on both Tours] and haven't quite gotten over the line, so that's something that I want to do.

"I haven't played as much in Europe as I did before [winning in 2015] that but I'm No 1 in the points list. I have a good chance, so I want to try to make the most of it. I think it would be a really cool double to do."

Fitzpatrick makes his first appearance on English soil since major victory in Brookline in June, with the 28-year-old looking to use his added significant length to build on an impressive Wentworth record.

"I know that the premium is on tee to green this week," said Fitzpatrick, who finished seventh in 2020 and never missed the cut in six BMW PGA appearances. "You have to hit your irons well, number one, and driver is second.

"If I can put myself in position off the tee, have less club in than I have had in previous years, that's obviously an advantage. Greens being soft also makes it a little easier. So it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. I definitely don't feel like I played it this soft, maybe ever before."

Pelley: 'Nonsense' the DP World Tour is a feeder tour

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley used his pre-tournament press conference to deny suggestions that the circuit was becoming a "feeder tour" with its strategic alliance with the PGA Tour and criticise the "LIV propaganda machine" for its role in a 'divisive period' for golf.

As many as 17 players who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit are scheduled to compete, with Pelley disputing a suggestion from Sergio Garcia earlier this summer that the circuit was heading towards becoming the fifth best in the world.

"Can we please just stop the feeder tour nonsense once and for all?!" Pelley said. "Is this week a tournament that is on a feeder tour? A tournament that has sold-out crowds, television coverage around the world in 150 countries, five of the top 15 players in the world?

"Was our first co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour in Scotland where 14 of the Top 15 players played a tournament, would that appear on a feeder tour? I could go on and on.

"I genuinely personally don't believe the metric should be just prize fund: Playing opportunities, tournaments, number of countries, number of broadcast partners, the quality of our sponsors, different nationalities of our players and then total number of players, innovation both inside and outside the ropes. Inclusivity including embracing the women's game.

"If those are the metrics, and I haven't even mentioned The Ryder Cup, which we operate in Europe, then we are not only golf's global tour, but we are also unquestionably the No 2 tour in the world [behind PGA Tour] by a country mile."

