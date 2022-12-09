Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer lead PGA Tour's QBE Shootout after first round

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the opening round of the QBE Shootout at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida Highlights from the opening round of the QBE Shootout at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are making their 10th appearance in the QBE Shootout, but Friday was their first time as partners, as they posted a 16-under 56 in a scramble format for a two-shot lead.

They combined for 10 birdies and three eagles at Tiburon Golf Club and missed the tournament record for the scramble format by one shot. Palmer set that record in 2019 when Harold Varner III was his partner.

"Ryan told me at the beginning of the week we need to tie his record of 17-under," Hoffman said. "All in all, we put ourselves in great positions to make birdies. I would say very low stress all day long."

Palmer said: "We're both going on 19, 20 years on the PGA Tour, so we've been around each other this long."

Two pairs of Presidents Cup team-mates - Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, who played for the US, and Corey Conners and KH Lee, who featured for the Internationals - head the chasing pack after scores of 58.

The QBE Shootout field contains two LPGA Tour players for the first time, and they wound up with the same score.

Nelly Korda is paired with Denny McCarthy, while Lexi Thompson is playing with Maverick McNealy, and both are in a group of six tied for fourth place at 12-under 60.

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and Cameron Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, are bringing up the rear - last of the 12 pairs - after carding a 62.

Homa and Kisner are one of only two returning teams this year - Matt Kuchar and Harris English are the other and are among those at 60 - as the field lost several players to LIV Golf, including defending champions Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.

The second round is modified alternate shot, with fourballs for the final round on Sunday.