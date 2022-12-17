PNC Championship: Tiger Woods and son two shots off the lead after opening round; Justin Thomas and father lead

Tiger Woods teamed up with his son Charlie to get within two shots of the lead after the opening round of the PNC Championship in Florida.

The pair posted an eagle and 11 birdies during an opening-round 59 in the scramble format at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, where each team selects the best shot and continues to play from there until the ball is holed.

Team Woods, looking to go one better than last year's runner-up finish, sit in tied-second alongside Team Singh, as Justin Thomas and his father Mike set the pace with a brilliant 15-under 57.

Woods had to settle for a par at the first and followed a close-range birdie at the next by failing to take advantage of the par-five third, only for the former world No 1 to follow a 25-foot birdie at the fourth by chipping in for eagle from off the fifth green.

Woods walked in an eight-foot birdie at the sixth and watched his son pick up a shot at the next, before holing a 30-footer at the ninth to close out a front-nine 28 and move into a share of the lead.

The 15-time major champion set up a close-range birdie for his son at the 10th and was impressed by Charlie's 10-foot birdie at the 11th, with Team Woods scrambling a par at the par-three next before birdieing their next two holes.

A final-hole birdie then took the pair to 13 under alongside Team Singh, who birdied seven of their last eight holes, with Bernhard Langer and his son in fourth ahead of a large group sharing fifth on 11 under.

Team Thomas made two eagles and 11 birdies to set the halfway pace in the 36-hole event, where only winners of a major or The Players are eligible to compete alongside a family member.

"We had a blast slaying it today. All day we were after it, and we didn't get off to a great start but we made some birdies, an eagle and got rolling and really got into it, which was awesome," Tiger Woods said afterwards.

"And to be able to share it with you know, Charlie and to be able to share it with the Thomases and the whole family and the LaCavas (caddie) as it was again, all around, just an incredible day.

"It was very similar to the feeling we had last year on Sunday. We just got rolling. I had a little bit of a chip-in and all of a sudden a couple putts fell, and we were just trying to give ourselves as many opportunities getting in the fairway, iron shots and putts, and we just got rolling.

"And we just had to try and catch up because the Thomases were off to a quick start, and we were behind and next thing you know, we're tied. Unfortunately we are a little bit back and hopefully we'll have another great day tomorrow."

Leader Justin Thomas said: "It was good. We played solid. I would say probably didn't hit some wedges or irons as close as we would have liked but fortunately I think we both feel pretty good on these greens.

"And if I'm lucky enough to give my dad the right read, it seems like he makes it, and if not, I'm able to learn enough to knock it in sometimes. So it was a good day."

