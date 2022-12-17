Vijay Singh and son Qass claim PNC Championship title | Tiger Woods: An incredible week

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second day of the PNC Pro-Am Championship at the Ritz-Carlton GC course in Orlando. Highlights from the second day of the PNC Pro-Am Championship at the Ritz-Carlton GC course in Orlando.

A fantastic second-round 59 from Vijay Singh and son Qass saw the duo clinch the 2022 PNC Championship by two shots, while Tiger Woods and son Charlie were full of praise for the event.

Trailing Justin and Mike Thomas by two shots overnight, and level with Team Woods, Team Singh's biggest challengers on day two proved last year's winners Team Daly, who also registered a round of 59.

The Singh's struck for 11 birdies and an eagle, to match their efforts from the opening round in Florida and post a final score of 26-under to take the title though.

Vijay Singh and son Qass clinched the 2022 PNC Championship on Sunday

Woods and son Charlie found things tougher going on Sunday, finishing tied for eighth in the end on 7-under after a round of 65.

"It was an incredible week just to be able to play with Charlie and to be able to experience it, again, with the Thomases, again, for basically the third or second straight year," Woods said following the event.

"Charlie and I, we played great yesterday. And today we were both like walking penguins out there. It was all good, though.

"The bonding, by far [what most enjoyed], just to be able to be out there and share this with Charlie and for Joey, to share it with his son, as well.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie ended up finishing tied for eighth at the 2022 PNC Championship

"I used to be good. (Laughter) again, it was neat to be able to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of.

"A lot [how far he's come]. The first year, I had back surgery and last year I played with a broken leg. So this year, nothing was broken, but it was good that all the pieces are there again all lined up.

"Just, again, the plantar fasciitis is no fun, and now I get to truly recover and heal and progress forward on this because there's so many good things that I've been able to do physically, be able to hit the golf ball and practice and do everything in a standstill, but I haven't been able to get from point A to point B, and we're obviously going to work on this."

Charlie Woods added: "It was great, being with dad, after working so hard to get here. For me, with school as well and him just the injury, being out there with a great atmosphere and everyone being out there it was awesome."

Winner Singh said: "We went out there really hard. I think we birdied the first seven holes and today he [son, Qass Singh] hit two of the best 2-irons I've ever seen in my career.

"The one on 14 was just incredible. So he played really well. I'm really proud of him and you know we putted well as well.

Qass Singh added: "This is what we wanted forever. Way too long. But it's about time, yeah, so I'm thrilled. I'm so happy.

"This is already the best week, so this is just making it just, you know, no words can describe. It's going to be a memory I'm going to have forever."