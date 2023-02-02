Gareth Bale admits suffering first-tee nerves but impresses at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Bale hits an amazing shot from the cart-path at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Gareth Bale hits an amazing shot from the cart-path at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Gareth Bale admitted he was filled with nerves ahead of his appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, describing the experience as "out of his comfort zone".

Bale, who is one of the 156 amateurs taking part alongside 156 professionals, put on a fine display, a great par save from the greenside cart path on the second a particular highlight as he bumped a chip to three feet.

It was the former Real Madrid star's first appearance at the PGA Tour event, and he said: "Yeah for sure (I was nervous).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Bale finds the bunker on the opening hole of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am but recovers to score par. Gareth Bale finds the bunker on the opening hole of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am but recovers to score par.

"I think every amateur will tell you they are out of their comfort zone, even though we are used to playing in front of 80,000 or more live on TV. It is a completely different sport.

"It is something that is just different and it is a cool experience, and I am lucky I hit one of my best shots down the first fairway which was nice."

Bale has been paired with former Korn Ferry Tour Championship winner Joseph Bramlett for the first three rounds in California and is enjoying getting a closer insight into a professional golfer's outlook.

"We met about a year ago and we have just been speaking over the year," he said.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I said to him last week, let's prepare for this week. He had a great week last week and what a player.

"He is a world-class player. Just watching these players play, you can learn things and how they go about their business and how they do their process.

"It is just nice to watch and pick up things, their demeanour, their focus.

"It is different from what we were used to but it is similar to my profession. We have similar traits, so fantastic playing with him today."

Indeed, that professional experience came in handy on the second hole when, instead of picking up the ball, Bramlett made Bale putt for the "greatest up-and-down" and it came off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newly-retired, Gareth Bale reflects on his opening round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and talks through his brilliant recovery on the second hole. Newly-retired, Gareth Bale reflects on his opening round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and talks through his brilliant recovery on the second hole.

"I am more worried about how I found myself [on the path] in the first place, but I guess a lot of amateurs find themselves in that position," Bale said.

"It was a great shot and I just tried to play into the bank and hope for the best like most amateurs do.

"It was nice to see it roll up nice and close and he was pretty much in for par so I was like 'I will pick it up' and he made me putt it because he was like 'this is going to be the greatest up-and-down'.

"I finished off nicely and it was a great shot, I can't really say much more."

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Early coverage continues on Friday from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 8pm.