Sky Sports Golf podcast: Jon Rahm's dominance, Tiger Woods' drama and new LIV Golf signings

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods reflects on his competitive return at the Genesis Invitational, how far he has come in his career and what his plans are for the future Tiger Woods reflects on his competitive return at the Genesis Invitational, how far he has come in his career and what his plans are for the future

Jon Rahm’s dominance, an eventful comeback for Tiger Woods and more players switching to LIV Golf feature in the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Henni Koyack and National Club Golfer editor Alex Perry join regular host Josh Antmann to reflect on another busy week in the sport, where Rahm secured a fifth worldwide win in nine starts and moved back to world No 1 with Genesis Invitational victory.

The panel discuss whether Rahm can continue his hot streak during the Florida Swing and beyond, plus give their take on Max Homa's runner-up finish and an encouraging return to PGA Tour action from Woods.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Koyack - a good friend of Woods - gives her view on the scrutiny surrounding the 15-time major champion giving Justin Thomas a tampon for outdriving him during the opening round at Riviera, plus describes how he performed in his first non-major PGA Tour start since October 2020.

There's chat around Thorbjorn Olesen's impressive DP World Tour victory and whether he could be a dark horse to feature at the Ryder Cup this autumn, plus about the news surrounding Team Europe hopeful Thomas Pieters being among the LIV signings for the new season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the Thailand Classic at the Amata Spring Country Club Highlights from day four of the Thailand Classic at the Amata Spring Country Club

Lydia Ko's Saudi Ladies International victory also gets a mention, along with the launch and success of the 'Full Swing' series on Netflix - accessible by Sky customers via Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com

Watch the DP World Tour and PGA Tour action again this week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage from the Hero Indian Open begins on Thursday from 7.30am on Sky Sports Golf, with Featured Group coverage from the Honda Classic then beginning at 12.30pm on the same channel ahead of full coverage from 7pm.