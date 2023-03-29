Rory McIlroy confirms BMW PGA Championship return at Wentworth in 2023 ahead of Ryder Cup

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the final round of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth The best of the action from the final round of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy and defending champion Shane Lowry have confirmed they will feature in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this September, live on Sky Sports.

The reigning Race to Dubai champion won the tournament in 2014 and has four further top-10s at the DP World Tour's flagship event, including a runner-up finish to Lowry in last year's contest.

McIlroy had already confirmed to play in the Irish Open the previous week, with the back-to-back DP World Tour events offering the Northern Irishman with his final tournament practice before a likely seventh consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe later that month in Italy.

Rory McIlroy will return to the BMW PGA Championship this September

"I always love playing at the BMW PGA Championship, and I've had some great results and performances round the West Course in the past," McIlroy said. "I started 2023 with a win in Dubai, and Wentworth is a place where I would like to add another title."

McIlroy was in impressive form when he made his last appearance at Wentworth in September, having sealed the PGA Tour's FedExCup title a month earlier, while he started his 2023 with victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club Highlights from the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club

Lowry claimed a one-shot victory over McIlroy and Jon Rahm in 2022 and announced earlier this month he will defend his title from September 14-17, with further names sets to be announced in the coming months.

"As I said last year, the BMW PGA Championship is a tournament that I love, and it was right at the top of the list of events that I wanted to win," Lowry said.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I can't wait to get back to Wentworth as defending champion," said Lowry. "It was a memorable week and I'm looking forward to doing it all again in September."

The week will begin with G4D Tour @ BMW PGA Championship, which will see some of the best golfers with disabilities battle it out for the penultimate G4D Tour title of the season at the prestigious venue.

The star-studded Wednesday Celebrity Pro-Am brings together global celebrities and some of golf's most famous players, before the BMW PGA Championship runs from September 14-17 - watch coverage from all four rounds live on Sky Sports Golf.