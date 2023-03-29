The Masters: Patrick Reed insists 'business as usual' when LIV and PGA Tour players meet at Augusta

Patrick Reed insists there will be no animosity between LIV Golf members and their PGA Tour counterparts when players from both tours go head-to-head at The Masters.

Reed is among six LIV players to hold a lifetime exemption to Augusta National as a former Masters champion, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau also eligible after winning a major within the past five years.

All members of the Saudi-backed circuit who remain eligible under the tournament entry criteria have still received an invite to the opening men's major of the year, exclusively live from April 6-9 on Sky Sports Golf, with 17 LIV players set to be involved at The Masters.

"It's one of those things, the media and the storylines are going to be obviously LIV versus PGA Tour and all that kind of stuff," Reed said ahead of the latest LIV Golf League event in Orlando.

"But really the majors, that's all the guys that come in, top players in the world are going and playing against each other, no matter where they come from. It doesn't matter what tour they're on or anything; it's the top guys going and trying to play for one of the most coveted events in the world.

"For us, at least for myself, it's going to be business as usual going out and playing. Would I like to have LIV be up at the top? Of course. But really at the end of the day, it's all of us going in there and just trying to play the best golf we can and be ready for the four biggest weeks of the year."

Watson: "I have nothing against anybody!"

Tiger Woods has previously said he "didn't know what the reaction's going to be" at the Champions Dinner on Tuesday of Masters week, where LIV members are likely to attend, although two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is predicting no issues throughout the tournament.

"It's only awkward in the media," Watson said. "I've talked to people that are going to be there. I'm going to sign up with Jason Day and Cam Young in the par-three and some guys have already asked me to play some practice rounds.

"The media is the only one that is pushing it. I have nothing against anybody. If you change jobs, I'm not mad at you."

The 12-team league has three of the last six Masters winners and the current Open champion among their roster for the expanded 2023 campaign, while four-time major champion Brooks Koepka would welcome more LIV major success next month in Georgia.

"Look, anytime you win the Masters, it's going to be a big boost off the golf course for you," Koepka said. "I don't care who you are. Look at anybody that's won it, I guarantee they would say the same thing.

Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are all LIV members who have previously won The Masters

"I can't speak for what would happen because I don't know the future, but I'm assuming that would be a massive, massive boost for any team, player, individual, whatever, it doesn't matter what it is, it's going to be a big boost.

"Anytime you win The Masters or The Open, that's usually a pretty big statement."

How do players qualify for The Masters?

The top 50 in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included in the field.

The top-12 and ties from last year's Masters Tournament are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2022, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major or one of the World Golf Championship - over the past 12 months securing a spot.

The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn their invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can invite a player who hasn't qualified.

