Zach Johnson: USA Ryder Cup captain says LIV Golf players not ruled out of team selection

Zach Johnson, USA captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, says LIV Golf players have not been ruled out

USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says LIV Golf players have not been ruled out of team selection ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy in September, live on Sky Sports.

"No decisions have been made," said Johnson, speaking on Wednesday at TPC Louisiana in suburban New Orleans, where he is competing in the Zurich Classic.

"There's still a lot of time left in that regard, and so many fluid factors involved.

"As far as personally making decisions, no."

A number of the world's notable players left the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour last year to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf. There has been no formal announcement of whether LIV players will be allowed to participate for the European team.

Among the US players competing in LIV Golf are Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson.

The likes of Dustin Johnson (pictured), Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have made the move to LIV

This year's Ryder Cup will be held from September 29 to October 1, live on Sky Sports Golf, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

The US team will be made up of six players who qualify through a points system and six players who are chosen by the team captain.

The US players currently occupying the top six spots in the point standings are, in order: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Regarding the selection of the remainder of the US team, Johnson said: "I'm going to rely heavily on the guys that actually make the team because it's their team.

Johnson will captain the USA at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome in September, live on Sky Sports

"So I don't know who those six are going to be, obviously, but their ownership and their opinions will weigh heavily into what I, what we, decide to do."

Johnson left open the possibility that LIV players may be part of the US squad in Rome.

"Those individuals that have left the PGA Tour, to my knowledge, are still members of PGA of America," he said. "There's a grace period involved there. I don't know the specifics."