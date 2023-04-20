LIV Golf considering creating women's tour, says CEO Greg Norman

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman says the Saudi-backed league is considering creating a women's tour

The rebel league has lured a number of PGA Tour players to its lucrative men's series, including major winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

Speaking ahead of LIV's Australian debut in Adelaide, Norman said regarding a potential women's tour: "That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis.

"I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, Ladies European Tour players, the Ladies European Tour.

"They love what our product is showcasing. They ask all the time, 'how can we get involved?' We'd love to see a LIV ladies series."

However, Norman says LIV's priority for now is to focus on the men's tour, which is only in its second year.

The two-time Open champion said: "From our perspective, last year was a beta season. We had eight events. This year was our first season where we're kicking off.

"We can only drink out of a fire hydrant so much, so we have a lot of opportunities and initiatives coming across our plate.

"Our focus is to make sure this year we produce what we're producing here from day one. Then going forward we're looking what are the best opportunities to build on to what we have today.

"But the answer to the question is yes, we talk about it [a women's version] internally. I have had discussions with individual lady players, professional players."