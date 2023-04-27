Bryson DeChambeau hits out at 'obsolete' world rankings as LIV Golf players continue to slide

Bryson DeChambeau believes the Official World Golf Ranking system is in danger of becoming “obsolete” if it continues to not recognise LIV Golf events.

Talor Gooch dropped two spots from No 57 to 59 in the latest standings despite winning the LIV Golf Adelaide event on Sunday, while other players have fallen significantly down the OWGR rankings since joining the Saudi-backed circuit.

LIV Golf events continue to not offer world rankings points, with DeChambeau - who has dropped from inside the world's top 10 to 178th over the past 16 months - questioning whether OWGR remains a credible way to identify the world's best.

Bryson DeChambeau, pictured with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, has criticised golf's world rankings

"You should realize that the OWGR is not accurate," DeChambeau told the media ahead of the LIV Golf Singapore. "I think that they need to come to a resolution, or it will become obsolete.

"It's pretty much almost obsolete as of right now. But again, if the majors and everything continue to have that as their ranking system, then they are biting it quite heavily.

"I'd very disappointing that that's the way it goes because it's not right, and I hope people can see through that. It's disappointing that somebody takes such a hard stance."

More LIV players in majors?

Phil Mickelson, who tied for second with Brooks Koepka behind winner Jon Rahm at The Masters, also pointed out the need for change and believes the majors could create further avenues for LIV golfers.

"It's going to all iron itself out because if you're one of the majors, if you're The Masters, you're not looking at 'we should keep these guys out'," Mickelson said on Wednesday.

"You're saying to yourself, 'we want to have the best field, we want to have the best players, and these guys added a lot to the tournament this year at The Masters. How do we get them included?'

"We have to come up with a qualifying mechanism that is inclusive, and if the World Golf Ranking isn't going to be inclusive, then they have to find another way.

"Maybe they take the top five or top 10 or winners of LIV, but they're going to have to find a way to get the best LIV players in their field if they want to have the best field in golf and be really what a major championship is about."

Eighteen LIV players competed at Augusta National earlier this month and members of the circuit will feature in all four majors this year, although the number who remain eligible in future could drop while the lack of world ranking points continues.

"If the World Golf Rankings doesn't find a way to be inclusive, then the majors will just find another way to include LIV because it's no longer a credible way," Mickelson added.

"So it will all iron itself out for the simple reason that it's in the best interest of everybody, especially the tournaments, the majors, to have the best players."