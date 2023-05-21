PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka heeds Masters lessons | Bryson DeChambeau: I don't care about boos

Brooks Koepka shot a four-under-par 66 to move into the lead after three rounds at the PGA Championship

Overnight leader Brooks Koepka is heeding the lessons learned from his final round at The Masters as he aims to secure a third PGA Championship on Sunday.

The 33-year-old went into the final round of the first major of the year back in April holding a two-shot lead, but ended up being overhauled by Jon Rahm and finishing four shots behind the Spaniard in a tie for second at Augusta National.

Victory at Oak Hill on Sunday would see 2018 and 2019 champion Koepka become only the third player along with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to lift the Wanamaker Trophy three or more times in the strokeplay era and has vowed a different mental approach from being in a similar position last month.

"[It's] to just never think the way I thought going into the final round [at The Masters]," Koepka, who leads by one shot heading into the final round, said. "I think that was a big thing for me but other than that I think even learning what I learned at Augusta kind of helped today.

"Like I said, I won't do it again the rest of my career, but that doesn't mean that you can't go play bad. You can play good, you'll play bad but I'll never have that mindset or that won't ever be the reason.

"It would mean a lot [to win the PGA Championship]. I think a major championship would mean a lot to anybody.

"So yeah, to win one would be fantastic. I mean, I was just told that I think only Tiger and Jack have won three, so that would be pretty special to be in a list or category with them."

Koepka received a rapturous reception as he holed out to complete a four-under-par round on the 18th towards the end of the day, but that had not been the case when he and fellow LIV Golf tour member Bryson DeChambeau stepped onto the first tee.

DeChambeau in particular was subject to audible boos and barracking from sections of the crowd, but the 29-year-old was adamant that a hostile welcome did not bother him.

"No, I don't care," DeChambeau, who shot a level-par 70 to finish the round fourth on three-under, said. "I mean, it's not a big deal - I mean, they are going to do that no matter what.

"Look, it's New York, and I expect it here, I appreciate the fans, them doing that to me. It's like, okay, cool, no problem.

"I've got no problem, either way. If we got applause, that's fantastic and if not, you know what, whatever, it is what it is - it still was fun today."

For his part, Koepka was oblivious to anything coming from the galleries and insisted he enjoys it when the fans come up with some witty barbs aimed at him.

"I didn't hear any good chirps, nothing creative," Koepka said. "A lot of it is repetitive honestly.

"I'm not trying to dog the fans, but I enjoy when they are creative, when there's something funny that they say.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a level-par 70 in the third round at Oak Hill

"Honestly, it's hard to hear. The umbrella, you could barely, barely hear anything, so it was tough, and everybody's got their hands tied."

Hovland, meanwhile, had held both the outright and shared lead throughout the day, but dropped back to a tie for second right at the last after bogeying the 18th hole.

The 25-year-old Norwegian, who finished tied for fourth at last year's Open and tied for seventh at The Masters in April, is delighted to be in contention to claim his first major heading into the final day.

Indeed, he is aiming to emulate the success some of his compatriots have been enjoying of late, notably footballer Erling Haaland whose goals have helped fire Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

Viktor Hovland is tied for second heading into the final round

"We've never met, but we've chatted a little bit online," Hovland said. "I'm not the biggest sports fan, so I don't really pay attention but even I have heard of Erling Haaland, and what he's doing is pretty incredible.

"It's cool to see a lot of Norwegian athletes doing so well worldwide. Even Casper Ruud in tennis is doing great. It's pretty exciting to be a Norwegian."

