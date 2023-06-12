Sky Sports Golf podcast: More questions than answers on PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF merger

Sky Sports Golf expert Rich Beem, journalist Alex Perry and golfer Oli Wilson are this week's guests on another packed episode of our podcast.

The big talking point continues to be the fall-out from last week's stunning news of the merger agreed by the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund - backers of the breakaway LIV Golf series.

The trio give host Josh Antmann their reaction to the announcement, ask how will it all work, and consider whether PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will disband the LIV series once the merger has been completed.

Wilson, meanwhile, gives his insight from the DP World Tour and how players on the circuit reacted to the news, along with his views on what should happen next.

Attention then turns to this year's US Open, which is live on Sky Sports and gets under way at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday.

There are also some reflections on the RBC Canadian Open, including Nick Taylor securing home glory and his compatriot Adam Hadwin accidentally being taken down by security in the celebrations which followed.

