US Open 2023: Full list of groupings and tee times for opening round at Los Angeles Country Club
Matt Fitzpatrick arrives as defending champion, Rory McIlroy chases a first major title since 2014 and Masters winner Jon Rahm can close gap on Scottie Scheffler at top of world rankings; Watch the opening round live on Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 13/06/23 7:49am
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 123rd US Open, held at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting at Hole One
1445 Omar Morales (x) (Mex), Deon Germishuys (Rsa), Jacob Solomon
1456 Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Michael Brennan (x)
1507 Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson (Can), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
1518 Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan (Can)
1529 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
1540 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1551 Sungjae Im (Kor), K.H Lee (Kor), J.T Poston
1602 Gary Woodland, Adam Scott (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)
1613 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
1624 Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin (Can)
1635 Matthew McClean (x) (NIrl), Seamus Power (Irl), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1646 Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (x) (Eng), Gunn Charoenkul (Tha)
Live US Open Golf
June 15, 2023, 3:00pm
Live on
1657 Alexander Yang (x) (Hgk), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
2015 Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman (Swe), Charley Hoffman
2026 Simon Forsstrom (Swe), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Maxwell Moldovan (x)
2037 Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Adam Schenk
2048 Luke List, Wilco Nienaber (Rsa), Alejandro Del Rey (Esp)
2059 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Harris English, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
2110 Alex Noren (Swe), Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
2121 Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis (Aus), Russell Henley
2132 Cameron Smith (Aus), Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
2143 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
2154 Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
2205 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Nick Taylor (Can), Taylor Montgomery
2216 Olin Browne Jr, David Puig (Esp), Kar Vilips (x) (Aus)
2227 Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (x), J.J Grey (Eng)
Starting at Hole 10
1445 Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn), Hank Lebioda
1456 Michael Kim, Jordan Smith (Eng), Wenyi Ding (x) (Chn)
1507 Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (x), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1518 Jens Dantorp (Swe), Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
1529 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (x)
1540 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1551 Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1602 Justin Rose (Eng), Rickie Fowler, Jason Day (Aus)
1613 Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1624 Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1635 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (x)
1646 David Horsey (Eng), Brendan Valdes (x), Paul Barjon (Fra)
1657 Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (x)
2015 Ross Fisher (Eng), Nico Echavarria (Col), Paul Haley II
2026 Nick Dunlap (x), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens
2037 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Aldrich Potgieter (x) (Rsa), Romain Langasque (Fra)
2048 Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez (Fra), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
2059 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Keegan Bradley
2110 Mito Pereira (Chi), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (x) (Arg)
2121 Tom Kim (Kor), Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
2132 Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
2143 Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
2154 Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Suh
2205 Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Ben Carr (x)
2216 Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (Swe), Frankie Capan III
2227 Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (x) Alex Schaake
