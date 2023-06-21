Key figures in the PGA Tour's deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund summoned to US Senate hearing

The key figures in the controversial partnership between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour have been summoned to attend a United States Senate hearing next month.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Saudi Arabia's PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have been asked to appear at a Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations meeting on July 11 to examine the Tour's shock unification with the PIF, who funded the breakaway LIV tour.

The PGA Tour announced a fortnight ago it was creating a new commercial entity with the DP World Tour and the PIF, a move it said would "unify golf" and which brought an end to a legal dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

This surprise development has attracted criticism, with the Senate announcing it would open an investigation, which has been followed by this announcement of the hearing.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the committee, said in a statement posted on his Twitter account: "Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest.

"Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be. Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information and they owe Congress - and the American people - answers in a public setting."

Senator Richard Johnson, who also sits on the committee, added: "Fans, the players, and concerned citizens have many questions about the planned agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

"I look forward to hearing testimony from the individuals who are in the best positions to provide insight to the public regarding the current state of professional golf.

"I hope that this hearing and any other role that Congress plays in this matter will be constructive."