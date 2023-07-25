Evian Championship: When is the women's major live on Sky Sports? Key TV times and all you need to know

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from Brooke Henderson's 2022 victory at the Evian Championship Watch highlights from Brooke Henderson's 2022 victory at the Evian Championship

The women's major season continues this week at the Evian Championship, with extended coverage from France live on Sky Sports.

Brooke Henderson returns as defending champion after last year's victory over Sophia Schubert at Evian Resort Golf Club, with Minjee Lee and world No 1 Jin Young Ko among the former winners of the event.

Ireland's Leona Maguire will be chasing her maiden major title, having won on the LPGA Tour earlier this season at the Meijer LPGA Classic, while Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will be among the English hopefuls hunting major success.

Georgia Hall won the Aramco Team Series - London event two weeks ago, boosting her confidence ahead of the Evian Championship

The first three majors this year have all been won by first-time major champions, with Lilia Vu coming out on top at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz winning the US Women's Open.

It would be little surprise to see that streak continue this week, while a European or American winner could enhance their hopes of qualifying for the Solheim Cup this September in Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trish Johnson and Henni Koyack predict who may feature for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup in September Trish Johnson and Henni Koyack predict who may feature for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup in September

Sky Sports will have extended live coverage from the Evian Championship, with over 23 hours of live action across the four tournament days, with the event part of a triple-header of live golf this week.

Key TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday 1000-1300 and 1430-1730

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Friday 1000-1300 and 1430-1730

Saturday 1030-1600

Sunday 1030-1600

What other golf is on this week?

The senior major season reaches its climax this week, with Royal Porthcawl in Wales the venue for The Senior Open.

Darren Clarke won the Senior Open last year at Gleneagles

Darren Clarke returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory over Padraig Harrington, while Steve Stricker chases a fourth senior victory of the season and Bernhard Langer also features.

The PGA Tour continues with the 3M Open in Minnesota, with Justin Thomas a late addition to the line-up after missing the cut at The Open.

Watch the Evian Championship, the Senior Open and the 3M Open this week live on Sky Sports! Stream the Evian Championship and more with NOW.