3M Open: Lee Hodges takes commanding wire-to-wire victory to claim first PGA Tour title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Highlights from day four of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory in the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Hodges took a five-shot lead into the final round and carded two eagles in a closing 67 at TPC Twin Cities to finish 24 under par, seven strokes clear of compatriots JT Poston and Kevin Streelman and Scotland's Martin Laird.

"Elated. It's just a dream week, the whole thing," Hodges said.

Lee Hodges sank two eagles on the final round (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Poston was three shots behind Hodges playing the par-five 18th, but went for the green in two and hit his second shot into the water in front of the green to run up a costly triple-bogey eight.

Hodges did not make an eagle over his first three rounds, but he had no trouble scoring on two of TPC Twin Cities' par-five holes on Sunday.

He sank an 11-foot putt for eagle at No 6, then stuck his second shot at No 12 inside three feet for an easy follow-up eagle.

Hodges was asked if he started to think about lifting the trophy when he made that eagle.

"I'd say the first time I actually let myself think about winning was after I hit the third shot on 18," he said. "Other than that, I was just completely focused on what I was doing out there, which is probably why I played some nice golf.

"Probably should try and do that more."

Hodges promises there's more to come

Hodges, 28, earned his first career PGA Tour victory and is projected to jump from No 74 in the FedEx Cup points standings to No 33, which would make him eligible for the first leg of the playoffs later this month.

"I think we're as ready as we can be," Hodges said. "I'm playing some really good golf. I'm excited to have the opportunity to do some special things in the playoffs now.

"Anytime you win, you really set yourself up for some special stuff."

Laird surged through the field with a closing 64 to record his first top 10 finish since the Barracuda Championship just over a year ago.

"This year's been a struggle," Laird said.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW Final Men's Ashes Test – July 27 to 31 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Belgian Grand Prix – July 28 to 30 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action



"I started the season with an injury. You can kind of get yourself in a hole when you do that and my swing kind of changed because of it.

"In hindsight, I probably shouldn't have played the first couple months of the season, but I did. I've kind of been trying to get my game back from there, because I finished last season pretty strongly.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"It's been a battle. In this game when you're struggling it seems like a long way to get back to where you know you can be. So I'm obviously very happy with this week."