Phil Mickelson says Tiger Woods joining PGA Tour policy board is 'awesome news' despite LIV Golf ties

Phil Mickelson was one of the first high-profile PGA Tour players to depart for LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson says Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player director is "awesome news".

Mickelson was one of the first high-profile PGA Tour golfers to jump ship to join LIV Golf, having expressed frustration at a lack of player influence on the former.

"This is great to see," Mickelson tweeted on Tuesday. "Players having equal representation on the board, Tiger getting more involved, and accountability across the board. Awesome news."

As a player director, Woods has the authority to approve or decline any potential changes to the Tour.

Tiger Woods has been appointed to the PGA Tour policy board

His appointment to the board comes in the wake of a wave of disappointment from multiple members of the Tour who are upset with PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and the proposed closer links with LIV.

"I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour," Woods said in a press release from the PGA Tour.

"This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.

"The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love."

Mickelson, 53, joined LIV in June 2022. He was a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour, including six major championships.

Mickelson has yet to win on the LIV circuit. In his most recent event, Mickelson finished tied for 40th at LIV Golf Invitational London at the Centurion Club. He is currently readying for LIV Golf Greenbrier, which begins Friday in West Virginia.

