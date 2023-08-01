Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director

Tiger Woods says this is a 'critical time' for the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods says the PGA Tour is at a "critical point" after joining the Tour's policy board - as it was also announced no future changes can be approved without player consent.

The move, which is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour, will see 15-times major champion Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson on the board.

"I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour," Woods, who is recovering from the ankle surgery he underwent in April, said in a news release.

Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27-year career

"This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players."

The announcement comes nearly two months after the golf world was left stunned by the announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which controls LIV Golf.

According to the PGA Tour, the players and commissioner Jay Monahan will work together to amend the policy board's governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made without the involvement and approval of the player directors.

The Player Directors' Special Advisor, Colin Neville, will also be fully aware of negotiations regarding the framework agreement with PIF and provide any information he requests for him to carry out his duties on behalf of the players.