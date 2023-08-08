AIG Women's Open: Full groupings and tee times for opening round of major finale at Walton Heath
Ashleigh Buhai returns as defending champion, while Celine Boutier chases back-to-back major titles and a third consecutive LPGA Tour win; watch all four rounds of the AIG Women's Open this week live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/08/23 2:57pm
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the AIG Women's Open, held at Walton Heath in Surrey and exclusively live on Thursday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf.
USA unless stated; (X) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole one
0630 Mel Reid (Eng), Alison Lee, Maria Fassi (Mex)
0641 Lauren Coughlin, Matilda Castren (Fin), Daniela Darquea (Ecu)
0652 Catriona Matthew (Sco), Liz Young (Eng), Charlotte Heath (Eng) (x)
0703 Cara Gainer (Eng), Yan Liu (Chn), Savannah De Bock (Bel) (x)
0714 Akie Iwai (Jpn), Marina Alex, Steph Kryiacou (Aus)
0725 Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Aditi Ashok (Ind), Valentina Rossi (Arg) (x)
0736 Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Ruoning Yin (Chn), Alim Kim (Kor)
0747 Jiyai Shin (Kor), Yuka Saso (Jpn), Gaby Lopez (Mex)
0758 Minjee Lee (Aus), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Danielle Kang
0809 Anna Nordqvist (Swe), Jin Young Ko (Kor), Leona Maguire (Ire)
0820 Nelly Korda (USA), Lydia Ko (Nzl), Charley Hull (Eng)
0831 Ariya Jutanaugarn (Tha), Stacy Lewis, Eila Galitsky (Tha) (x)
0847 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha)
0858 Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Cheyenne Knight, Chisato Iwai (Jpn)
0909 Kokona Sakurai (Jpn), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor), Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha)
0920 IK Kim (Kor), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den) Julia Lopez Ramirez (Esp) (x)
0931 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Perrine Delacour (Fra), Ingrid Lindblad (Swe) (x)
0942 Morgane Metraux (Sui), Nuria Iturrioz (Esp), Ayako Kimura (Jpn)
0953 Yuri Yoshida (Jpn), Trichat Cheenglad (Tha), Lisa Pettersson (Swe)
1004 Mao Saigo (Jpn), Manon De Roey (Bel), Lee-Anne Pace (Rsa)
1015 Jenny Shin (Kor), Ana Pelaez Trivino (Esp), Klara Davidson Spilkova (Cze)
1026 Jaravee Boonchant (Tha), Magdalena Simmermacher (Arg), Emma Grechi (Fra)
1037 Celine Borge (Nor), Diksha Dagar (Ind), Gina Kim
1048 Bailey Tardy, Patricia Isabel Schmidt (Ger), Mi Hyang Lee (Kor)
1110 Meghan MacLaren (Eng), Sarah Kemp (Aus), Kylie Henry (Sco)
1121 Dame Laura Davies (Eng), Sarah Schmelzel, Chiara Horder (Ger) (x)
1132 Ryann O'Toole, Lily May Humphreys (Eng), Angela Stanford
1143 Yu Liu (Chn), Caroline Hedwall (Swe), Hayley Davis (Eng)
1154 Eun Hee Ji (Kor), Grace Kim (Aus), Stephanie Meadow (NIrl)
1205 Angel Yin, Maja Stark (Swe), Amy Yang (Kor)
1216 Xiyu Janet Lin (Chn), Jennifer Kupcho, Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng)
1227 Georgia Hall (Eng), Celine Boutier (Fra), Atthaya Thitikul (Tha)
1238 Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Linn Grant (Swe)
1249 Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa), Brooke Henderson (Can), Rose Zhang
1300 Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Hannah Green (Aus)
1311 Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), In Gee Chun (Kor), Megan Khang
1327 Hyejin Choi (Kor), Ally Ewing, Saki Baba (Jpn) (x)
1338 Madelene Sagstrom (Swe), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Andrea Lee
1349 Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Mina Harigae, Chaira Noja (Ger)
1400 Na Rin An (Kor), Minami Katsu (Jpn), Paula Reto (Rsa)
1411 Albane Valenzuela (Sui), Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Haruka Kawasaki (Jpn)
1422 Pei-Yun Chien (Tai), Alice Hewson (Eng), Ting-Hsuan Huang (Tai) (x)
1433 Esther Henseleit (Ger), Lindsey Weaver, Carmen Alonso (Esp)
1444 Lala Anai (Jpn), Olivia Cowan (Ger), Linnea Strom (Swe)
1455 Lindy Duncan, Celine Herbin (Fra), Anna Foster (Irl) (x)
1506 Pauline Roussin (Fra), Arpichaya Yubol (Tha), Nicole Broch Estrup (Den)
1517 Wei-Ling Hsu (Tai), Kristyna Napoleaova (Cze), Tiia Koivisto (Fin)
1528 Johanna Gustavsson (Swe), Chloe Williams (Wal), Kelsey Bennett (Aus)
