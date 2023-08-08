AIG Women's Open: Charley Hull looks to replicate Georgia Hall with major victory on home soil

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Britain's Charley Hull is hoping home advantage can help her secure her first major as she prepares for the Women's Open at Walton Heath Britain's Charley Hull is hoping home advantage can help her secure her first major as she prepares for the Women's Open at Walton Heath

Charley Hull hopes to take inspiration from close friend Georgia Hall and extend the run of first-time major winners this week at the AIG Women’s Open.

Hull finished runner-up at the Tournament of Champions in January and threatened a major breakthrough at the US Women's Open last month, finishing tied-second behind Allisen Corpuz, then claimed second at the Aramco Team Series event at the Centurion Club in her next start.

The 27-year-old heads to Walton Heath having missed the cut in three of the four majors this year and never finished higher than 12th in her previous 11 AIG Women's Open appearances, although hopes to match Hall's 2018 success and enjoy victory on home soil.

The final major of the season in women's golf major season gets under way at Walton Heath on August 10 - you can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports.

"I finished second the week after the US Women's Open and it gives me a bit of confidence," Hull told Sky Sports ahead of the final women's major of the year. "I feel good.

"I feel in a good mindset and I know what it takes to win events. It would be great to win on home soil, just like Georgia (Hall) did a few years ago. You've got to be aggressive to win any tournament I think, certainly for me anyway. I enjoy playing that way and I find it fun.

"It's really special, especially when it's in England! We don't play enough tournaments at home and I'm so much a home person. I love being at home - it makes me happy. I'm looking forward to having my friends and family down there."

Hall relishing Boutier pairing at Walton Heath

Hall will play alongside Solheim Cup team-mate Celine Boutier for the first two rounds, who is chasing her third consecutive LPGA Tour victory after following a maiden major title on home soil at the Evian Championship by winning the Women's Scottish Open on Sunday.

Georgia Hall is hoping to triumph once again at the AIG Women's Open, having secured her only major back in 2018 at the tournament

"I have been in contention a couple of times after winning in 2018 and it gave me a bit of a boost coming down the stretch," Hall told Sky Sports. "Hopefully I can be in a good position come the weekend but I am just going to look forward to my tee shot on Thursday first.

"I played with Celine (Boutier) quite a lot this year already and I know her quite well from being partners in Solheim. We have been partners in the Solheim for the past two and I am just really pleased for her winning the last two (events).

In-form Celine Boutier says she is looking to maintain her winning streak with victory at the Women's Open at Walton Heath this week

"Winning in your home country, I know what that feels like and she is such a lovely person, we will have a lot of fun out there. Mentally it is very tiring, especially being on top of the leaderboard and winning two in a row.

"I don't know what that feels like but I bet she has got a lot of confidence going into this week and she strikes the ball well so it will be a good couple of days with her."

A British winner at Walton Heath?

Hall became just the fourth Englishwoman in history to win a major, following on from Karen Stupples, Alison Nicholas and Dame Laura Davies, while Catriona Matthew - the only other British female major champion after the Scot won the 2009 contest - is back several of the British contingent to impress.

Former AIG Women's Open champion Catriona Matthew believes it will be difficult for Celine Boutier to win three events in a row

"Obviously Charley (Hull) grew up playing this kind of golf down here and had a great US Women's Open, so I think she will be looking to have a good week," Matthew told Sky Sports. "Then Georgia, she has been playing well on and off this year, and is a previous winner as well.

"There is a lot of home talent. Gemma Dryburgh of course from Scotland is the Scottish hope that has been coming into some form again this year, so some good ones to look for."

Can Gemma Dryburgh secure a Solheim Cup debut with a strong performance this week?

On whether Dryburgh can force her way into Solheim Cup consideration with a strong performance, Matthew added. "I think even if they sat it is not [on their minds], I am sure it will be there in the back it.

Gemma knows that if she can just have a good result here, that would hopefully just sew up her potentially pick or get her in the reckoning with Suzann (Pettersen). As much as you say you're not thinking about it, it is always there lurking in the back of your mind especially with only a couple of weeks to go until the teams are announced."

