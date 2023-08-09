Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods 'stepped up for all of us' in joining PGA Tour Policy Board

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler battle for FedExCup glory this month live on Sky Sports Golf Watch Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler battle for FedExCup glory this month live on Sky Sports Golf

Rory McIlroy believes Tiger Woods has stepped up for the rest of the PGA Tour membership following the announcement that he will join the circuit’s policy board.

It was confirmed at the start of August that the 15-time major champion will link up with McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson on the board.

The move is part of new governance and transparency measures introduced by the PGA Tour, with no changes being able to be made without player consent, and McIlroy is delighted Woods has joined them.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more Burnley vs Man City – August 11 – LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Coventry vs Middlesbrough – August 12 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Newcastle vs Aston Villa – August 12 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Aberdeen vs Celtic – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Brentford vs Tottenham – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea vs Liverpool – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Women's Open – August 10 to 13 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

FedEx St Jude Championship – August 10 to 13 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

"It's a great addition," McIlroy said. "The player over the last 20 years that's left the biggest legacy on the game, for him to be involved in the discussions around the future of professional golf and what that may look like I think is very important.

"Tiger has stepped up for all of us on tour, and I think he realizes that the players that are on the policy board were trying to play regular golf, and at the same time try to navigate all these different things, as well.

"He's maybe got a little more time on his hands than we do. For him to step up and sort of take a little bit of the load off us is very much appreciated.

"He has a vote. Everything that goes through the Tour has to be voted on and ratified, and he actually has a vote on what happens."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler battle for FedExCup glory this month live on Sky Sports Golf Watch Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler battle for FedExCup glory this month live on Sky Sports Golf

McIlroy was speaking ahead of this week's FexEx St. Jude Championship, which marks the first tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs and is live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday.

The Northern Irishman is the reigning FedExCup holder following his victory in last year's Tour Championship and goes into the first tournament at TPC Southwind knowing he has already secured his place in this year's European Ryder Cup team along with Masters champion Jon Rahm.

The Ryder Cup in Rome serves as the culmination of a busy two-month period for McIlroy, but first of all he will aim to become the first player to successfully defend the FedEx Cup.

Rahm holds a slender lead over Scottie Scheffler in the standings, with McIlroy firmly in contention too, and the three-time winner believes it is a combination of good golf and timing which means he has made a run to the title in the past.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rich Beem gives his thoughts on the PGA Tour's announcement that a huge change to the schedule is planned for 2024 including eight elevated events, with five of those tournaments not having a cut Rich Beem gives his thoughts on the PGA Tour's announcement that a huge change to the schedule is planned for 2024 including eight elevated events, with five of those tournaments not having a cut

"I'd say a little bit of both," McIlroy said. "You have to put yourself up there. I think I've won the FedExCup three times, I've finished second once and I've finished third another time.

"To just consider it good timing seems unfair on my part. I think I'd like to think that I play good enough golf over the years to give myself a chance a bunch of times.

"I've gotten hot at the right time, it's also course fit. East Lake is a course I've enjoyed over the years, and it's always nice knowing when you go back there, you're always going to have a good shot to win."

Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Early coverage begins via the red button on Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 6pm. Stream the FedExCup Playoffs and more with NOW.